Cannes Film Festival 2019: Neon, Trains and Huge Gowns! You Can't Miss It

by Mai Atef

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Neon, Trains and Huge Gowns! You Can't Miss It

Every year we get really excited as the Cannes Film Festival approaches for we get to see red carpet fashion like no other. It's the closest thing we can get to the Met Gala when it comes to extravagant red carpet looks from celebrities from all over Hollywood, Bollywood and the Middle East. This year the fashion was really special whether it was for the morning or afternoon looks. The actresses that got us in awe the most, were Dorra Zarrouk and Deepika Padukone. 

We got to see a lot of our favorite women from the Arab world each with their own individual style but still in glamorous, beautiful looks. Nadine Labaki, Carole Samaha and Jessica Kahawaty were a vision of elegance. Karen Wazen and Dorra Zarrouk stunned in big dramatic dresses, which we're all about. Karen Wazen wore a neon green Rami Kadi dress that we loved the tail. Karen also went for neon for the rest of her Cannes looks. 

Deepika Padukone also went for looks that were all about the statement and drama with a lime green Giambattista Valli dress with a train. Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in dresses by Georges Hobeika, Roberto Cavalli and Tommy Hilfiger. 

I also loved Julianne Moore, Amber Heard, Salma Hayek and Monica Bellucci's looks. Especially, the daytime looks, where there were a lot of classic suits and jumpsuits. Bella Hadid was also jaw dropping on the red carpet in a Izabel Goulart dress.

Check out our top picks for the best celebrity looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 below:


Main Image Credits: Getty Images Via Instagram @aliyounescouture

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannesredcarpet

Instagram: @cannesredcarpet
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival

Instagram: @cannes_filmfestival
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @karenwazenb

Instagram: @karenwazenb
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @izabelgoulart

Instagram: @izabelgoulart
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @fashionfortrends

Instagram: @fashionfortrends
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @carolesamaha

Instagram: @carolesamaha
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @justjared

Instagram: @justjared
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @eliesaabworld

Instagram: @eliesaabworld
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk

Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk

Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cocoperezinsta

Instagram: @cocoperezinsta
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @cannesredcarpet

Instagram: @cannesredcarpet
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @priyankachopra

Instagram: @priyankachopra
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @olafarahat

Instagram: @olafarahat
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @olafarahat

Instagram: @olafarahat
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @nevantamedia

Instagram: @nevantamedia
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @nevantamedia

Instagram: @nevantamedia
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @nevantamedia

Instagram: @nevantamedia
Best Celebrity looks Cannes Film Fest 2019

Instagram: @karenwazenb

Instagram: @karenwazenb

Tags: Best dressed celebrities  Celebrities  Celebrity looks  Celebrity style  Celebrity fashion  Fashion bloggers  Jessica kahawaty  Karen wazen  Dorra zarrouk  Cannes fashion  Cannes film festival  Cannes 2019  Nadine labaki  Bella hadid  Julianne moore  Eva longoria   Monica bellucci  Salma hayek  Priyanka chopra  Priyanka chopra fashion  Ola farahat  Penelope cruz  Arab actresses  Arab celebrities  Arab fashion  Red carpet  Red carpet 2019  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2019 




