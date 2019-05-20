Cannes Film Festival 2019: Neon, Trains and Huge Gowns! You Can't Miss It

Every year we get really excited as the Cannes Film Festival approaches for we get to see red carpet fashion like no other. It's the closest thing we can get to the Met Gala when it comes to extravagant red carpet looks from celebrities from all over Hollywood, Bollywood and the Middle East. This year the fashion was really special whether it was for the morning or afternoon looks. The actresses that got us in awe the most, were Dorra Zarrouk and Deepika Padukone.

We got to see a lot of our favorite women from the Arab world each with their own individual style but still in glamorous, beautiful looks. Nadine Labaki, Carole Samaha and Jessica Kahawaty were a vision of elegance. Karen Wazen and Dorra Zarrouk stunned in big dramatic dresses, which we're all about. Karen Wazen wore a neon green Rami Kadi dress that we loved the tail. Karen also went for neon for the rest of her Cannes looks.

Deepika Padukone also went for looks that were all about the statement and drama with a lime green Giambattista Valli dress with a train. Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in dresses by Georges Hobeika, Roberto Cavalli and Tommy Hilfiger.



I also loved Julianne Moore, Amber Heard, Salma Hayek and Monica Bellucci's looks. Especially, the daytime looks, where there were a lot of classic suits and jumpsuits. Bella Hadid was also jaw dropping on the red carpet in a Izabel Goulart dress.

Check out our top picks for the best celebrity looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 below:





Main Image Credits: Getty Images Via Instagram @aliyounescouture