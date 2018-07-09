How to Quickly Transform Your Office Day Outfit to a Chic Night Look

When you've been at the office or running errands all day, you kind of have very little time and very little energy to dress up for a night out with the girls or date night. There are things you can do that will quickly completely transform your day look to a night time chic, more dressed up version.

Assuming your office outfits are a little formal, here are some things you can do to make them instantly more sexy and chic:

- If you wear a lot of button-down shirts, you're in luck. You can throw on a strappy dress, or a chic beach vacation crop top to completely transform the look.

Instagram @weworewhat - Instagram @jessicakahawaty

- A belt is your best friend. With big belts being back on trend -thanks to Chanel and Versace, you can now instantly throw on a big statement belt that will flatter your figure and make the outfit more interesting.





Versace Ready-to-Wear Fall 2018

- Switch your formal classic office heels for more strappy, sexy and colorful ones. Your choice of shoes can completely re-translate what looks like a 'I have a meeting' to 'I'm grabbing dinner with my hubby'.

- A red lip or a winged liner are the most impactful things you can do to your makeup. They instantly put an edge and some drama to your look. If you haven't mastered the winged liner yet, throw on mascara, some highlighter, a red lip and you're good to go.

- Accessorize! You can do no wrong with statement earrings. There are so many options, they add a structure and style to your hair if it's a bit messy or slicked back. Check this post to see how you can start wearing them!





Instagram @cgdlondon







Main Image Credits: Instagram @jessicakahawaty