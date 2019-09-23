The 2019 Emmys Showed Us the Power of a Colorful Evening Dress

The 71st Emmy Awards this year were a little different, not just during the award show but on the red carpet too. The Emmys 2019 red carpet was a bright colored dream, celebrities wore beautiful colorful dresses and showed us that beauty and elegance isn't just restricted to classic muted colors...

A lot of women stay in a certain lane when it comes to their evening looks. For example, we think that black is a safe choice because it's elegant and sexy, which is true. However, some of us tend to forget that bright colors can be extremely flattering and elegant and this year's Emmy Awards dresses are a good starting point for inspiration.



Bright Colored Dresses at the Emmy Awards Red Carpet

It looks like the celebrities on the Emmys red carpet knew very well the power of color. Vera Farmiga wore a gorgeous high neck, bright red lace dress. As for Kristin Cavallari she wore a satin yellow dress with the perfect slit and paired with same colored heels. Julia Garner looked striking in a bright ultra violet ethereal gown by Cong Tri.



