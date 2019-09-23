2
Fashion

| by Jasmine Kamal

The 2019 Emmys Showed Us the Power of a Colorful Evening Dress

The 71st Emmy Awards this year were a little different, not just during the award show but on the red carpet too. The Emmys 2019 red carpet was a bright colored dream, celebrities wore beautiful colorful dresses and showed us that beauty and elegance isn't just restricted to classic muted colors... 

A lot of women stay in a certain lane when it comes to their evening looks. For example, we think that black is a safe choice because it's elegant and sexy, which is true. However, some of us tend to forget that bright colors can be extremely flattering and elegant and this year's Emmy Awards dresses are a good starting point for inspiration. 

Bright Colored Dresses at the Emmy Awards Red Carpet 

It looks like the celebrities on the Emmys red carpet knew very well the power of color. Vera Farmiga wore a gorgeous high neck, bright red lace dress. As for Kristin Cavallari she wore a satin yellow dress with the perfect slit and paired with same colored heels. Julia Garner looked striking in a bright ultra violet ethereal gown by Cong Tri.

undefined

Two Toned Evening Dresses at the Emmys Red Carpet

Your evening dress doesn't have to be of only one color. Wearing a two-toned dress is something you might want to think about for your next buy. On the Emmys red carpet, red and pink were paired together on more than one celebrity. The color combination is a trend that keeps coming back for its beauty and sophistication. Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei, Taraji P. Henson and Susan Kelechi Watson all wore beautiful two toned dresses of red and shades of pink. Of course you don't have to go for the same color combination, find another pairing that you're comfortable with and you can find some color combination ideas here...

undefined

Pastel Gowns on the Emmys Red Carpet


Of course, there are always some calmer choices of color and we can never forget about beautiful pastels. Feminine soft pastels also made an appearance on the red carpet and were just as eye catching as the brights. Pastels are a good option for those of you still wanting to take it slow with the color choices. 

undefined

Look at some more of the 2019 Emmys red carpet looks so you can officially start being a colored evening dress convert...

Emmy Awards 2019 Celebrity Red Carpet Looks

All Image Credits: Getty Images


Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



