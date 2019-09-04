2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style venice film festival celebrity fashion for pear body shape mainimage

| by Mai Atef

Pear Shaped Bodies Will Find Their Dream Looks at the Venice Film Festival

This Venice Film Festival 2019, the celebrity red carpet looks were beyond gorgeous. The dresses were magnificent, grand and beautiful pieces of design. However, what really caught my attention was the huge amount of looks that would suit the pear body shape. Whether it was the celebrity red carpet looks and gowns at the Venice Film Festival red carpet, or their more casual morning looks, you can definitely find a lot of ideas and tips for the pear body shape

Venice Film Festival Everyday Outfits for the Pear Body Shape

A lot of stars chose to go for casual outfits for a special morning look, like a casual flowy A Line dress that is chic but practical and comfy. Model, Candice Swanepoel wore a puffy sleeved corset-style top with mom jeans for a great modern look. This look would really suit a pear body type for it would really balance out the body shape because of the volume of the puffy sleeves.

Venice Film Festival Formal Wear for the Pear Body Shape

A lot stars went for chic formal pieces at the Venice Film Festival, like a jumpsuit, suit and a jacket and skirt, which is one of the most flattering choices for pear body shaped women, especially if the design and fit is similar to the outfit Kate Upton wore below. The blazer was a wrap style jacket which highlights the waist which is ideal for a pear body shape. 

Venice Film Festival Dresses & Evening Gowns for the Pear Body Shape

For pear shaped bodies, if you're looking for an evening gown that would really suit you, you can definitely try classic, full gowns, especially if you like your lower body to look less distinct. Cate Blanchett's gown is a great example of a dress you can try out and so is Sara Sampaio's A Line dress. But, also never forget that fitted dresses can also look really sexy on pear shaped bodies. So, make sure to try different style of dresses until you find what makes you feel the best.

Cate Blanchett in Armani
Cate Blanchett in Armani
Image Credits: Instagram @stayvog
Sara Sampaio in Armani
Sara Sampaio in Armani
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Kate Upton
Kate Upton
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz
Image Credits: Instagram @tamararalph
Nadine Labaki
Nadine Labaki
Image Credits: Instagram @lebanesedesigners
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Eleonora Carisi
Eleonora Carisi
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Venice Film Festival Celebrity Fashion for Pear Shaped Body
Venice Film Festival Celebrity Fashion for Pear Shaped Body
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Image Credits: Instagram @ladygagadailyk
Elsa Hosk in Etro
Elsa Hosk in Etro
Image Credits: Instagram @etro
Isabella Ferrari in Etro
Isabella Ferrari in Etro
Image Credits: Instagram @etro
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders
Image Credits: Instagram @golden_barbie
Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad
Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad
Image Credits: Instagram @zuhairmuradofficial
Alessandra Mastronardi
Alessandra Mastronardi
Image Credits: Instagram @stayvog
Gabrielle Caunesil in Rami Kadi
Gabrielle Caunesil in Rami Kadi
Image Credits: Instagram @gabriellecaunesil
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Alessandra Mastronardo
Alessandra Mastronardo
Image Credits: Instagram@ thecatwalkvibes
Costanza Quatriglio
Costanza Quatriglio
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Min Pechaya in Etro
Min Pechaya in Etro
Image Credits: Instagram @etro
Alessandra Mastronardi
Alessandra Mastronardi
Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes
Adèle Exarchopoulos
Adèle Exarchopoulos
Image Credits: Instagram @parismatch_celebrity




Main Image Credits: Celeb Mafia


Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



