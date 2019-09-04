September 04, 2019 04:00 PM | by Mai Atef
Pear Shaped Bodies Will Find Their Dream Looks at the Venice Film Festival
This Venice Film Festival 2019, the celebrity red carpet looks were beyond gorgeous. The dresses were magnificent, grand and beautiful pieces of design. However, what really caught my attention was the huge amount of looks that would suit the pear body shape. Whether it was the celebrity red carpet looks and gowns at the Venice Film Festival red carpet, or their more casual morning looks, you can definitely find a lot of ideas and tips for the pear body shape.
Venice Film Festival Everyday Outfits for the Pear Body Shape
A lot of stars chose to go for casual outfits for a special morning look, like a casual flowy A Line dress that is chic but practical and comfy. Model, Candice Swanepoel wore a puffy sleeved corset-style top with mom jeans for a great modern look. This look would really suit a pear body type for it would really balance out the body shape because of the volume of the puffy sleeves.
Venice Film Festival Formal Wear for the Pear Body Shape
A lot stars went for chic formal pieces at the Venice Film Festival, like a jumpsuit, suit and a jacket and skirt, which is one of the most flattering choices for pear body shaped women, especially if the design and fit is similar to the outfit Kate Upton wore below. The blazer was a wrap style jacket which highlights the waist which is ideal for a pear body shape.
Venice Film Festival Dresses & Evening Gowns for the Pear Body Shape
For pear shaped bodies, if you're looking for an evening gown that would really suit you, you can definitely try classic, full gowns, especially if you like your lower body to look less distinct. Cate Blanchett's gown is a great example of a dress you can try out and so is Sara Sampaio's A Line dress. But, also never forget that fitted dresses can also look really sexy on pear shaped bodies. So, make sure to try different style of dresses until you find what makes you feel the best.
Main Image Credits: Celeb Mafia
