Pear Shaped Bodies Will Find Their Dream Looks at the Venice Film Festival

This Venice Film Festival 2019, the celebrity red carpet looks were beyond gorgeous. The dresses were magnificent, grand and beautiful pieces of design. However, what really caught my attention was the huge amount of looks that would suit the pear body shape. Whether it was the celebrity red carpet looks and gowns at the Venice Film Festival red carpet, or their more casual morning looks, you can definitely find a lot of ideas and tips for the pear body shape.

Venice Film Festival Everyday Outfits for the Pear Body Shape

A lot of stars chose to go for casual outfits for a special morning look, like a casual flowy A Line dress that is chic but practical and comfy. Model, Candice Swanepoel wore a puffy sleeved corset-style top with mom jeans for a great modern look. This look would really suit a pear body type for it would really balance out the body shape because of the volume of the puffy sleeves.

Venice Film Festival Formal Wear for the Pear Body Shape

A lot stars went for chic formal pieces at the Venice Film Festival, like a jumpsuit, suit and a jacket and skirt, which is one of the most flattering choices for pear body shaped women, especially if the design and fit is similar to the outfit Kate Upton wore below. The blazer was a wrap style jacket which highlights the waist which is ideal for a pear body shape.

Venice Film Festival Dresses & Evening Gowns for the Pear Body Shape

For pear shaped bodies, if you're looking for an evening gown that would really suit you, you can definitely try classic, full gowns, especially if you like your lower body to look less distinct. Cate Blanchett's gown is a great example of a dress you can try out and so is Sara Sampaio's A Line dress. But, also never forget that fitted dresses can also look really sexy on pear shaped bodies. So, make sure to try different style of dresses until you find what makes you feel the best.

1 of 22 Cate Blanchett in Armani Image Credits: Instagram @stayvog 2 of 22 Sara Sampaio in Armani Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 3 of 22 Kate Upton Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 4 of 22 Candice Swanepoel Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 5 of 22 Penélope Cruz Image Credits: Instagram @tamararalph 6 of 22 Nadine Labaki Image Credits: Instagram @lebanesedesigners 7 of 22 Sofia Richie Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 8 of 22 Eleonora Carisi Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 9 of 22 Venice Film Festival Celebrity Fashion for Pear Shaped Body 10 of 22 Lady Gaga Image Credits: Instagram @ladygagadailyk 11 of 22 Elsa Hosk in Etro Image Credits: Instagram @etro 12 of 22 Isabella Ferrari in Etro Image Credits: Instagram @etro 13 of 22 Jasmine Sanders Image Credits: Instagram @golden_barbie 14 of 22 Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Image Credits: Instagram @zuhairmuradofficial 15 of 22 Alessandra Mastronardi Image Credits: Instagram @stayvog 16 of 22 Gabrielle Caunesil in Rami Kadi Image Credits: Instagram @gabriellecaunesil 17 of 22 Laura Dern Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 18 of 22 Alessandra Mastronardo Image Credits: Instagram@ thecatwalkvibes 19 of 22 Costanza Quatriglio Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 20 of 22 Min Pechaya in Etro Image Credits: Instagram @etro 21 of 22 Alessandra Mastronardi Image Credits: Instagram @thecatwalkvibes 22 of 22 Adèle Exarchopoulos Image Credits: Instagram @parismatch_celebrity





Main Image Credits: Celeb Mafia