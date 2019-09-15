Curvy Models Grace the Runway at New York Fashion Week

We are all used to seeing a certain 'model look' on the runways at fashion week for years now. Thankfully the industry has started to witness and partake in size inclusivity with having gorgeous curvy models walk the runway and represent all the curvy girls out there. New York Fashion Week this season of spring 2020 showed us so many runway looks with stunning curvy models, among them of course Ashley Graham whom we've started to see for the past couple of years and was a game changer for many people.

Cuvry models at New York Fashion Week

The Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear show was one of the most size inclusive shows at New York Fashion Week. Some of the stunning curvy models that walked the runway were Marquita Pring, Candice Huffine and Solange van Doorn. We also saw Tess Holiday in a statement piece at the Chromat show.

Modern & Classic Looks for Curvy women...

Curvy models stole the spotlight on the runway at New York Fashion Week along with the amazing designs they modeled from nostalgic classic looks to more modern ones. Some of the most prominent looks were strong powerful suits that are perfect for curvy women, as well as magnificent evening gowns.

Take a look at more of the curvy model looks at New York Fashion Week below...





All Image Credits: NOWFASHION