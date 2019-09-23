2
Fashion

by Mai Atef

The 5 Trends Worn by Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival 2019

From the very first day of the 3rd annual Gouna Film Festival, celebrities were able to show us this year's evening trends through their looks. At the 2019 Gouna Film Festival the looks differed in designs and color. However, what really caught my attention was the apparent influence of 2019 and 2020 trends on the Gouna red carpet dresses.

Feathers Trend

undefined

The feathers trend was the most present during the GFF opening ceremony. Amina Khalil, Mona Zaki and Nour all wore faded pastel rose dresses embellished with feathers. Hana Shiha also wore black dress with simple feather detailing. These looks gave the actresses a glamorous classic look that is perfect for the opening ceremony.

Ruffles Trend

undefined

Ruffles made a strong comeback in Gouna on a lot of dresses and outfits. Lekaa Elkhamissi and Lara Scandar wore beautiful ruffled dresses. Big layered dresses were also seen on the red carpet like Dorra's bright fuchsia gown.

Printed Dresses Trend

undefined

Stars like Kinda Alloush chose patterned dresses for the red carpet. Kinda wore a short dress with a statement floral print. Tara Emad stunned in a Deana Shaaban dress with a stunning modern graphic print.

Jumpsuit Trend

undefined

Jumpsuits are being very popular, not just for everyday wear but for evening wear as well. Dorra wore a beautiful detailed Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and Mona Zaki wore a fuchsia jumpsuit on the second day of Gouna Film Festival. 

Tassels Trend

undefined

Mai Omar and Shereen Reda went for glamours fun looks with wearing the tassels trend. They also both wore short dresses which suits embellished and tasseled looks perfectly. 

Check out more celebrity red carpet looks at El Gouna Film Festival 2019 below...

Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Dorra Zarrouk

Image Credits: Instagram @dorra_zarrouk
Dorra Zarrouk
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Amina Khalil

Image Credits: Instagram @aminakhalilofficial
Amina Khalil
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Lekaa Elkhamissi

Image Credits: Instagram @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
Lekaa Elkhamissi
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Mai Omar

Image Credits: Instagram @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
Mai Omar
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Hana Shiha

Image Credits: Instagram @hanashiha
Hana Shiha
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Mona Zaki

Image Credits: Instagram @monazakiofficial
Mona Zaki
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Shereen Reda

Image Credits: Instagram @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
Shereen Reda
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Lara Scandar

Image Credits: Instagram @laracscandar
Lara Scandar
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Mais Hamdan

Image Credits: Instagram @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
Mais Hamdan
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Daniella Rahme

Image Credits: Instagram @daniellarahme
Daniella Rahme
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Mona Zaki

Image Credits: Instagram @monazakiofficial
Mona Zaki
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Riham Abdel Ghafour

Image Credits: Instagram @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
Riham Abdel Ghafour
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Nour

Image Credits: Instagram @nouractress
Nour
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Kinda Alloush

Image Credits: Instagram @kindalloush
Kinda Alloush
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Dorra Zarrouk

Image Credits: Instagram @dorra_zarrouk
Dorra Zarrouk
Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival Red Carpet 2019

Tara Emad

Image Credits: Instagram @taraemad
Tara Emad

Main Image Credits: Instagram @yousseftayehphotography Via Instagram @dorra_zarrouk


Tags: El-gouna film festival  Red carpet  Red carpet 2019  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2019  Arab celebrities  Celebrities  Celebrity fashion  Dresses  Evening dresses  Evening wear  Lara scandar  Ruffles  Mona zaki  Jumpsuits  Feathers  Dorra zarrouk  Gowns  Tassels 




