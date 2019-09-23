The 5 Trends Worn by Celebrities at the Gouna Film Festival 2019

From the very first day of the 3rd annual Gouna Film Festival, celebrities were able to show us this year's evening trends through their looks. At the 2019 Gouna Film Festival the looks differed in designs and color. However, what really caught my attention was the apparent influence of 2019 and 2020 trends on the Gouna red carpet dresses.

Feathers Trend





The feathers trend was the most present during the GFF opening ceremony. Amina Khalil, Mona Zaki and Nour all wore faded pastel rose dresses embellished with feathers. Hana Shiha also wore black dress with simple feather detailing. These looks gave the actresses a glamorous classic look that is perfect for the opening ceremony.

Ruffles Trend

Ruffles made a strong comeback in Gouna on a lot of dresses and outfits. Lekaa Elkhamissi and Lara Scandar wore beautiful ruffled dresses. Big layered dresses were also seen on the red carpet like Dorra's bright fuchsia gown.

Printed Dresses Trend





Stars like Kinda Alloush chose patterned dresses for the red carpet. Kinda wore a short dress with a statement floral print. Tara Emad stunned in a Deana Shaaban dress with a stunning modern graphic print.

Jumpsuit Trend





Jumpsuits are being very popular, not just for everyday wear but for evening wear as well. Dorra wore a beautiful detailed Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and Mona Zaki wore a fuchsia jumpsuit on the second day of Gouna Film Festival.

Tassels Trend







Mai Omar and Shereen Reda went for glamours fun looks with wearing the tassels trend. They also both wore short dresses which suits embellished and tasseled looks perfectly.

Check out more celebrity red carpet looks at El Gouna Film Festival 2019 below...

Main Image Credits: Instagram @yousseftayehphotography Via Instagram @dorra_zarrouk