| by Farida Abdel Malek

Dorra's Wardrobe in Nesr El Sa3ed Is a Must See, It Even Includes a Wedding Dress!

Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk is starring this Ramadan 2018 in the show Nesr El Sa3ed. Her co-star is Mohamed Ramadan. They marry in the show and we get to see Dorra in a custom-made wedding dress, made especially for the show by Egyptian couture house Hany El Behairy. Her head piece for the bridal look is by Vantique Jewelry

Apart from her wedding look, Dorra mostly wears, so far, very casual and easy looks. She wore jeans a lot and comfy tops. her hair and makeup were neat, fresh and classy. Her skin is natural and the eye makeup compliments her chocolate eye color. 

Take a look at Dorra's looks in the Ramadan 2018 television series Nesr El Sa3ed below...

Dorra Zarrouk in Nesr El Sa3ed

