Amina Khalil Just Gave Away Her Skincare Secrets, and You'll Love It

If you've been wondering how Amina Khalil has beautiful skin, the answer is right here. She recently shared on her Instagram stories how she deals with breaking out and how she keeps her skin nice and fresh for her days of shooting.

We couldn't help but take notes of her skincare routine so you guys can get all the tips and find out about her favorite products and nightly routine. Here's a video of the Instagram story she posted and then you can scroll down to read the breakdown of the products she used.

These are the products Amina loves and uses:

1. The Body Shop Drops of Light Foam Facial Wash

2. The Body Shop Seaweed Wash

3. ZO Medical by Zein Obagi Cleanser for dry skin

4. L'Oréal Pure Clay Masks (She loves the Eucalyptus purifying and mattifying mask)

5. Eva rose water

6. Lancôme Visionnaire Advanced Multi-Correcting Cream

7. Lancôme Énergie de Vie Antioxidant & Anti-fatigue Liquid Care

8. Sephora Collection Sheet Masks (used Lotus face mask)

9. The Body Shop Vitamin E Nourishing Body Butter

And here is the end result of her nightly skincare routine. Her skin looks glowy, plump and happy.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @aminakhalilofficial

