2
Summer 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion celeberity style phoebe buffay bohemian fashion main iamge

| by Omneya Hossam

The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

I grew up watching friends and it pretty much served me so well in many things, including fashion.  I loved to watch and observe how elegant and stylish Rachel was, and how simple and sexy Monica used to dress, but what always made me turn my head was Phoebe’s outfits. You can call it Bohemian, gypsy or hippie style, whatever it is, it was one of a kind. I always felt Phoebe's energy and character through her clothes. Her spirit and love for nature came across in her fashion and it always looked like she feels so comfortable in her skin and outfits. After so many seasons I couldn’t help but grasp and absorb her sense of fashion and memorable outfits and I ended up learning how to style my outfits in a bohemian fashion sense that looks really effortless. Here are the precious lessons I learned from Phoebe Buffay outfits on Friends.

1. Don’t be afraid to wear maxi skirts all the time

undefined

She wore maxi skirts all the time with literally everything. Maxi skirts are super comfortable and they suit all body types.

2. Oversized pieces are your best friends

undefined

Remember how she made oversized look so cool and sexy. I personally can’t get over how cute her white oversized skirt looked with the colored maxi dress and how sexy her black sweater was with leggings.

3. Accessorize to the Max

undefined

She wore so many accessories and it never looked too much, it was just Phoebe. She loved accessories and they gave her such a special look. She liked to stack a lot of rings together and it looked awesome, even though it was such a big statement. 

4. Denim...Denim...Denim…

undefined

Phoebe didn't wear a lot of denim like Monica and Rachel, but when she did, it fit her style and persona perfectly. Remember that maternity dress with a yellow jumper and black leggings? I know I always will.

5. A Printed blouse is never too much…

undefined

Image Credits: IMDb

Phoebe was a lover of prints. So printed blouses were pretty much her signature. This is why a printed blouse was an essential must-have for every season.

6. Basic and printed full sleeves cardigans are definitely a must have

undefined

Image Credits: IMDb

Those cardigans rocked the '90s because of her. She wore them with many pieces especially maxi skirts and they still looked great every time.

7. Jackets with maxi skirts

undefined

She wore long jackets with maxi skirts and proved that layers are not ugly and it could be done in style.

8. Jackets with skirts with leggings

undefined

She styled a long jacket with midi skirts and leggings like nobody ever did and she could still play guitar easily in that outfit.

9. Printed Leggings

undefined

Her printed leggings were to die for. Let’s face it, if I had those pairs I would never take them off!

10. Maxi half sleeve dress

undefined

My all-time favorite, and although all the female characters wore this, Phoebe wore it differently with a maxi length and two amazing hair braids that will stay in memory forever.


Main Image Credits: Youtube

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Pinterest

Pinterest
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Lilpieceofmyworld.tumblr.com

Lilpieceofmyworld.tumblr.com
The Best 10 Lessons I Learned About Bohemian Fashion from Phoebe Buffay

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

You might also like




Tags: Friends  Celebrities  Celebrity style  Celebrity looks  Celebrity fashion  Stylish celeberties  Fashion advice  Fashion tips  Boho chic  Bold fashion  New york fashion  Nostalgia  Tv show  Style ideas  Outfit ideas  Prints  Dresses 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑