20 Simple but Glam Hijab Outfit Ideas for the Festive Season

The festive season is all about glam. It's the time of the year when everyone pulls out the sequins, the red and the heels. In 2019 glamour has taken a simpler road, a subtler one and we love it. When it comes to hijab fashion, dressing up for the festive season is chic and sophisticated. So, we couldn't miss out on showing you hijab outfit ideas for the festive season. Whether you're going to a Christmas party or preparing for New Years, these simple but glam hijab festive outfits will excite you and inspire you to dress up this season.

Scroll down to see our picks of 20 festive hijab outfits...

Also, here are 3 easy styling ideas to help you start off:

1. Accessorize!

There's nothing more exciting about this season when it comes to fashion, like accessories. They're also the easiest way to cheat a glam, party look if your outfit is on the simpler side. A big pair of statement earrings, preferably something sparkly will make your outfit. Also, layering necklaces would be a cool idea and never forget you can always pull off a Carrie Bradshaw and pull out your sparkly heels.

2. Suits

Nothing says festive like a red suit, especially if it has puffy sleeves, which is a huge trend this year. You can't go wrong with a suit and a turtleneck underneath...warm, classic and so so chic.

3. Sequins, Metallics and Sparkle

If you have one piece that is sequined, metallic or sparkly, you're done. You can tone down the rest of the outfit with basic pieces, or pamper yourself and go all the way. Pants like these are great, they're easy to style and flattering.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @sallyomo