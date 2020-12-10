2
Christmas 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion how to wear leather with hijabi outfits mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

4 Different Ways Hijabis Can Wear Leather with Their Outfits

Leather Jackets, tops, pants, skirts and accessories have always been admired for how much they add edge and coolness to any simple outfit. They're an instant upgrade to any outfit and undoubtedly chic. Hijab fashion has been exceptionally cool and chic and we've been so inspired by Hijabi bloggers and their ability to add incredible creative touches to their outfits, especially when its comes to styling leather with hijab

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Leather Pants Casually and Formally

Some women might find it hard to wear Hijab with leather clothing and make the outfit look cohesive but we found 4 simple and gorgeous ways to add leather pieces to your Hijab outfit.

Scroll down to see more hijab outfits with leather...

1. The Leather Jacket

undefined

The most popular form of styling leather is the classic and timeless leather jacket. Styling a leather jacket with your Hijab is so easy and so versatile. It instantly adds that cool girl vibe and you can pick from different style and fits to see which one is more you. 

2. Leather top or dress

undefined

A very popular trend right not and pieces like this are in all the high street stores. You can wear a cool and also very chic leather button up top like these, leaving it open or closed depending on your look. These look great with skirts and wide legged pants, just make sure the fits balance each other out. Also you can make styling easy for yourself and go for a beautiful leather dress and don't be afraid to try out different colors. 

How to Wear Oversized Sweaters With Skirts: 7 Types of Skirts to Try

3. Accessories 

undefined

If leather clothing is not your thing, never forget the power of leather accessories. Belts are completely transformative to outfits and a leather boot is staple that we know will never leave stores until the world ends. 

4. Pants/Skirts

undefined

You can go bold and go for the unconventional, yet undeniably chic pleated leather skirt, there are endless ways to style this with your hijab. Leather pants are also so cool and playful and for modest wearers throw on a baggy shirt or jumper and you've got yourself a walking runway outfit. 

7 Tips on How to Wear Skirts in Winter Without Freezing


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Instagram: @sallyomo
Instagram: @sallyomo
Instagram: @sallyomo
Instagram: @sallyomo
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @mrmr__4
Instagram: @mrmr__4
Instagram: @mrmr__4
Instagram: @mrmr__4
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @noore
Instagram: @noore
Instagram: @noore
Instagram: @noore
Instagram: @ilzbaby
Instagram: @ilzbaby
Instagram: @ilzbaby
Instagram: @ilzbaby
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @mariaalia


You might also like




Tags: Fashion  Hijab bloggers  Hijab fashion  Hijab outfits  Hijab tips  Leather fashion  Leather  Leather jacket  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Fall style ideas  Fall trends  Winter  Boots  Pleated skirts  Belts  Hijab  Winter fashion  Dresses  Style ideas  Style tips 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑