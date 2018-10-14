2
Breast Cancer
Fashion

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Styling Ideas on How to Wear Your Earrings as Chic Brooches

Brooches are classic accessory pieces that are often forgotten within the fashion waves of modernity. Recently trends have been throwing it back to earlier decades and we think it's not long before we're at the '40s, '50s and '60s. Since brooches are not a purchase we make on a daily basis, this is a more creative, diverse way to wear them. Simply take a look at your earrings stash!

Once you eye it, you will immediately notice the ones that would look beautiful as brooches. As for the application, if you're lucky, you probably have an earring or two with a pin-like closing jacket in the back, those would easily imitate a brooch and you can instantly wear them as is. If your earrings have a traditional earring jacket, that is also easy, because you can just insert the earring through the clothing and pin the back. If you're earring needle is too thick and you're worried it would leave a hole, try bending the needle with small clippers and gluing a small safety pin to the back.

The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.


1
Peter Pan Collar
2
Cuffling
3
Bedazzled
4
Scattered
5
Trail
6
Coat Collar
7
Drop Dangle
