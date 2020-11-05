6 Ways to Wear Denim Jackets for a Cool Hijab Style

If you don’t already know by now, we are here to tell you denim jackets are a must have in every woman's closet, as they are a piece of clothing that can work for any season. So without further a due, we’re going to share with you 6 ways you can wear a denim jacket with your hijab and look fabulous, no matter whether it’s cold or warm outside.

How to wear denim jacket with hijab:

1. Wear a denim jacket with skirt

If there is one look that works with all body types its the denim jacket paired with a skirt. Why do I say it works with all body types, well because you can wear your denim jacket with a long pleated skirt or even go for a more slouch looks with an oversized denim jacket.

Image Credits: outfittrends.com

2. Wear a denim jacket with a culotte pants

This is another cool way to rock the denim jacket look with your hijab; culotte pants. If you don’t have a pair of culotte pants in your closet, then you need to, as they are another staple that you can wear all year long. You can go for a casual look with an oversized denim jacket, culotte pants and a pair of sneakers. Or, go for a more sophisticated look with a fitted shirt, denim jacket, culotte pants and heels. See what we mean about staples!

Image Credits: Instagram: @amvlek

3. Wear a denim jacket with an oversized sweater for a cool hijab style

Since it’s getting a little cold, we recommend pairing your denim jacket with your favorite knit sweater and a fluffy scarf. Don't underestimate how warm this outfit will actually be.

Image Credits: Instagram: @sauf.etc



4. Wear your denim jacket with dresses

Whether it's a long sweater dress in the winter or long summer dress, pairing your denim jacket with a dress is definitely a way you can update your hijab look.

Image Credits: whowhatwear.co.uk

5. Wear your oversized denim jacket with skinny jeans

We know wide leg jeans are taking over more and more, but don't forget about your favorite pair of skinny jeans at the back of the closet. This look will go especially well with an oversized denim jacket with for a cool hijab look.

Image Credits: Instagram: @sauf.etc

6. Denim jacket with your favorite pair of denim jeans

Our list of cool ways to wear your denim jacket with your hijab will not be complete without a denim on denim look. Pair your denim jacket with your favorite pair of jeans or go bold with mom jeans.

Image Credits: whowhatwear.co.uk