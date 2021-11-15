When I say I love wearing cardigans, I really mean it. They are the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. Light cardigans can be worn in the summer and heavy ones in the winter. Did I mention that they can change your outfit in a blink? No matter where you're going? Don't even get me started on the various ways to wear a cardigan. So, for the love of cardigans let's talk about cardigans for this winter.

Long cardigans









Image Credits: Pinterest

Is it a coat? Is it a long kimono? No, it's a long cardigan. It's ideal for transitional weather and can be worn with almost anything. You can wear a long cardigan with a dress and boots, or you can wear jeans and boots with a turtleneck. After all, they're making a huge comeback this season.

Button-up Cardigan









Image credits: Pinterest, Pinterest

Let's get back to basics with the cardigans we're all familiar with button-up cardigans. If you want to go for the traditional look, button it up and wear a shirt underneath, or add a twist to it by wearing a dress or leaving it unbuttoned. Cardigans look good on everyone.

You can wear it with a skirt and half-tuck in the cardigan for a chic look, and perhaps pair it with loafers? If you want to look effortlessly stylish, pair your favorite jeans with a patterned cardigan and converse, and you're ready to go.

Chunky Knit Cardigan









Image Credits: Instagram @sabinasocol, The Trend Spotter

When the weather turns colder, it's time to pull out your chunky cardigans because they'll keep you warm all winter. If you choose cardigans without buttons, pair them with shorts, boots, and a belt for an edgy look. If you choose ones that are buttoned up, pair them with jeans for a more casual look. You will look stylish and warm in any style you choose.

Cropped Cardigan Sweater









Image Credits: Instagram @sophiabrenn, Pinterest

Anything that is cropped is a trend, but did you know there are cropped cardigans? Of course, there is. Cropped cardigans can be worn with high-waisted wide-leg jeans or with a matching skirt, such as a skirt or pants. Always remember that matching sets are a good idea.

Cardigans with a belt









Image Credits: The Trend Spotter

As previously stated, cardigans can be worn with anything, but did I mention they look great with a belt? You can wear your button-up cardigan with a skirt and boots, and don't forget the belt. You can go for a monochromatic look and break it up with a belt.

Wrap Cardigans









Image Credits: Who What Wear, St. Agni

Wrap cardigans are cozy and ideal for snuggling up in when the weather turns cold. Wrap cardigans give off the vibes of a dancer, and who doesn't want to look like a dancer? It can be worn with jeans or cargo pants. It looks great with skirts as well.

Main Image Credits: The Trend Spotter