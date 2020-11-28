10 Things You Can Do to Make the Best out of Your Small Kitchen

If you’re decorating your new home or you’re just moving to a new house, and you have a small kitchen design, don’t worry, as I’ll provide you with 10 things you can do to make the most of your small kitchen, where you will make everything fit and feel bigger! The modern-day kitchen is designed in a smart way to fit all your needs, but the question is, is there a way to make your small kitchen look bigger? Fitting everything in a small kitchen basically depends on how efficient storage can be, to fit multiple objects in a neat and tidy way. Having rows and drawers are one of the ways kitchen designers use to fit everything you need into your small kitchen. Just because you have a small space, doesn’t mean that you can’t make the most of your kitchen, and we'll show you how with a bunch of small kitchen ideas.

10 Things You Can Do for a Small Kitchen Design:

1. Shelving is an essential for a very small kitchen

Who said you have to stick with only the cabinets in your kitchen. Use the empty spaces on the wall you have and add some shelving. You can use them to as additional space when there is no more space left in the cabinet.

Image Credits: nytimes.com

2. How to make more counter space in a small kitchen

The thing about small kitchens is that you may not have enough counter space for cooking. A way to make the best of a small kitchen is to invest in a rolling or foldable table that you can store on the side when not being used. We recommend going for one of the rolling tables that open up which will provide you with more counter space, and most of the time they have shelves under it, for extra storage. You can easily make this small kitchen idea on a budget.

Image Credits: knockoffdecor.com

3. The top of your fridge can be used

You know that empty spacing you have on top of your fridge; USE IT. Add a basket on top and fill it with the kitchenware you don’t use on a regular basis or it can be used to store your extra kitchen tissue rolls.

Image Credits: thekitchn.com

4. Use big jars for storing your basics and that would free up shelf space

The key to making the most of a small kitchen is to use the space you have as smartly as possible. So if you’re using one cabinet as a pantry, you don’t want to overload it with all your kitchen necessties. We recommend investing in some big jars, and fill them with the basics like flour, sugar, and pasta, and leave them on the counter. That way you will have extra space in the cabinet for the rest of your kitchen stock.

Image Credits: unexpectedelegance.com

5. Create your own spice rack

Did you know you can transform the side of the cabinet into a spice rack. All you need are thin shelvers or racks and stick them to the side of the shelf. Voila, you just made the most of your small kitchen and have space for all your spices.

Image Credits: saltbushavenue.com

6. Hanging kitchen rails for your extras

A key tip for making the most of your small kitchen is to use hanging rails. Th best thing about hanging rails is that they can be used for many things. For example you hang containers off them to hold your cooking utensils, or you can hang all your cooking utensils on them, and save up space in your drawers. You can use them to add some kitchen decor instead of placing them on your limited kitchen counter too.

Image Credits: acultivatednest.com

7. Seating area on the outside

If you are working with a small space, why not go for an open kitchen, it will give the illusion and feeling that your kitchen is a lot bigger than it actually is. A trick you can do to maximize your small open kitchen is to create seating on the outside. That way you have enough seating to lunch in your kitchen, without taking up space from your kitchen itself.

Image Credits: homify.co.uk

8. Small kitchen designs means using what you have as decor

9. Use clever storage ideas for small kitchens

The key to making the most of a small kitchen is to have a spot for everything, even that last bag of chips. Invest in some kitchen baskets and use them to store your kitchen clutter. For example that extra cornflake box, some canned good, or even your kitchen soaps. Scatter the baskets in your kitchen dead spaces, they will carry a lot of stuff for you and leave your kitchen looking tidy.

Image Credits: mackenziehoran.com

10. Go for a bright color to make a small kitchen look bigger

A white kitchen is also a trick that you should consider when working with a small space. Even if you have already moved into your home, paint your kitchen white or a bright color, it will make your small space feel a lot bigger.

Image Credits: Cafeappliances.com

Main Image Credits: Chairandstool.com