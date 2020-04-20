2
Easy Cooking
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany living best online games to play with your friends over the internet mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

10 of the Best Online Games to Play With and Against your Friends

We know you're all very eager to go back to your normal routine, meet up with your friends and indulge in an evening of game night. Thankfully, the technology hasn't failed you because there are plenty of online games to play with your friends over the internet, which will make you feel slightly closer. 

Here are even more games. 25 actually. Some of which can also be played online!

Since we're trying really hard to make the best out of this difficult period and our time in quarantine, we knew we had to suggest even more forms of fun and distraction. So, today we're showing you 10 online games you can play with your friends.

You can also give online courses a go...

or watch a classic rom-com. Here are 20 of the best ones. 

Top 10 online games to play with friends:

1. PUBG

undefined

This game gained massive popularity last year and it's still outperforming many battle games. A lot of people love its realism, so if you're looking for a game full of action and excitement, this is a good choice.

PUBG on Google Play, App Store and PC

2. Online Chess

undefined

If like your intelligence and concentration to be challenged, then go the classic chess. You can choose one of your friends to play against. You only need to open the game online and send an invite.

Online Chess

3. FIFA 20

undefined

If you love football, then FIFA is the best thing you can play with your friends online. It's a classic and one of the oldest in the game.

FIFA 20

4. Call of Duty

undefined

This game gained huge popularity back in 2003. It initially started with the events of the Second World War and then it moved on to some more modern cold wars. 

Call of Duty on Google Play, App Store and PC

5. Grand Theft Auto

undefined

This game has been famous and popular for so many years and it still remains very popular among gamers. It's an action-adventure game with crime and robbery. 

GTA Online

6. Monopoly

undefined

Another classic that we've all played at some point with friends and family. Now you can actually play it online with your friends. Just invite them and start the game... 

Monolopy Online

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

undefined

Who doesn't know Super Mario?! This modern version of the game is really great and interactive. It allows you to play with 8 other players.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Online

8. Fortnite

undefined

This was another massive hit. It is a huge battle game that can have up to 100 players and requires  skill and intelligence. It's all about the last one standing. It starts with a lot of players and then they start losing one after the other...

Fortnite

9. Uno Online

undefined

Another classic that we all know and love in almost every family gathering and friends beach trip. Today, you can look back at the good old days and play it online.

Uno Online

10. A Way Out

undefined

Two prisoners try to escape together. But they stir up your emotions with their strong bond. However, how long will their friendship stay this strong?  

A Way Out


Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!




You might also like




Tags: Ideas  Holiday ideas  Party  Fun  Fun activites  Friends 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑