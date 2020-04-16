10 Free Online Courses and Hobby Classes You'd Be Excited to Try

We all know by now that we've reached a level of boredom that is beyond what we've ever imagined. So why not try to do something different? If you're always excited to learn something new, why not take online courses or online hobby classes? A lot of websites offer free online courses that you can really learn and benefit from. I know what you're all thinking..."How am I supposed to leave all the anxiety and worry behind to concentrate on developing a new skill!"

Tips to help you deal with anxiety a lot better.

Let's agree that one of the best ways to ease your mind and soothe anxiety is by distractions, whether it's playing online games or watching TV shows. So, why not add a third one? If I've convinced you and you're interested keep reading...

10 free online courses to try:

1. Online Makeup Courses

If you love makeup, but you want to take your hobby to a more advanced level, you can use this free time to learn all about the makeup do's and dont's. Alison give a free makeup course teaching professional makeup for the day, evening and even film and TV. They also suggest the makeup tools you should have.





There are endless makeup tips you can learn!

2. Free Online Cooking Classes

If you're a beginner in the kitchen world or even a skilled home cook, but you want to develop your skill and learn more recipes, you can join online cooking courses. Skill Share provide many lessons free of charge, all you have to do is pick the one that suits you best.

Do you need the absolute basics of cooking first?

3. Online Knitting and Crochet Classes

There are hundreds of free online lessons and courses that will help you advance your kitting and crochet skills and take them to the next level.

4. Free Online Graphic Design Courses

These days, it's all about graphic skills. It's a popular craft that is in high demand. So why not take this opportunity to get introduced to the field? You may want to change your career path one day.

5. Online Marketing and Business Development Courses

If you want to have your own business one day, you probably want to learn everything and anything related to marketing. You can start with the basics and then move higher up to more advanced levels.

We all need some career tips from time to time.

6. Free Online Language Courses

The best thing you can do nowadays is learn that language that you've always wanted to speak. I personally started learning Spanish. Pick the language you want and begin right away!

7. Online Creative Writing Courses

If you love writing and you're interested in what it takes to take your creativity and writing to a higher level, this is something you should definitely consider. I think Coursera offer some of the best online free classes in this field.

8. Online Leadership and Management Skills Courses

One of the best advice I've ever gotten is to take a leadership and management course. Although I wasn't sure of it to begin with, I immediately felt a difference and became very excited to learn more on how I can develop this important skill.

9. Free Online Nutrition Course

You don't have to be a specialist to learn everything about nutrition. Having more extended knowledge on nutrition can really help you eat better and lead a healthier lifestyle.

10. Free Online Fashion Design Course

If love fashion and have been secretly daydreaming about becoming a world renowned designer, it's time to take your first step. There are a lot of free online courses for fashion design that can help you take your passion and implement it with more than just your vision.

Main Image Credits: Bloglovin