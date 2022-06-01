How to Plan the Perfect Bachelorette Party for Your Bestie?

Is your friend a bride-to-be? Are you responsible for preparing the entire party, yet still wondering how to plan the perfect bachelorette party? You better make sure you throw her a bachelorette party before sending her off into a whole new world, where she is officially a wife. The most important thing about how to plan a bachelorette party is knowing what suits the bride-to-be best. Some brides don't really like the party scene, some are looking for something low-key, and some can't wait to begin their full night of bar hopping. Well, whichever type of bride they are, there are certain things that must be included while planning aperfect bachelorette party. After all, it should be a night to remember, so let's get started, shall we?

10 Great Bridal Tips for an Awesome Summer Outdoor Wedding

1. Personalize the Party

First things first, this party is for the bride-to-be, so it’s important that you know what she likes and wants. As a bridesmaid, it is one of your tasks to ask her specific questions to understand her preferences. Would she like a crazy weekend or a simple casual evening? Would she prefer a fancy dinner out or a spa day? Moreover, follow the same method to decide on other elements of the party, such as food and drink, games, presents, etc. Make sure the party is tailored to her personality as an individual. It is her party, not yours or any other bridesmaid’s. As her bestie, try to make a plan that you know she will like and never forgets.

2. Bring in Some Fun

The Top Bridal Trends Of 2022

This is not just a random party; this is a very special and personalized party, where you celebrate your bestie before she’s a married woman. After planning the big details, such as the location, the dates, the guest list, and food and drink, it is time to fill in the details. Plan a relaxing spa experience for the bride-to-be and the girls. She will love this, especially if she’s overworked or in desperate need of pampering. If you don’t want a full spa day, you can order an in-home service and enjoy the pampering while you’re relaxing at home before the big party. Moreover, when we mention fun, games have to be included! Truth or dare kind of games are fun and engaging. Card and board games are also excellent for this kind of party; just make sure there are a lot of snacks and drinks to make the party more fun.

3. Decorate with Love

The first thing that will make a huge impression on the bride-to-be once she makes an entrance is the decoration. That’s why you need to think thoroughly about the type of decorations you want to add. Does your bride-to-be like over-the-top, extravagant decorations or is she the keep-it-simple type of girl? According to the answer, you can choose the best decorations for her party. In addition to what the bride likes, you can express your love for her with a decorative piece that says “I love you, bestie” or “miss or Mrs, forever BFFs.” What’s more, you can create a themed party that adds more fun and amusement to the party.

10 Beautiful Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses

4. Don’t Forget the Gifts

Usually, the maid of honor is the one responsible for planning the bachelorette party. However, because we don’t have this term here in Egypt, the bride’s best friend should be the one in charge. As the bride’s best friend, it would be nice to prepare parting gifts or tokens for the bridesmaids. They would be like thank-you gifts, so think of something simple, yet thoughtful. Silk pajamas, slippers, nail polish, notebooks, eye and face masks, or trendy accessories would be great gifts.

5. Do Something Crazy

If you know that your bride is an adventurous girl who likes new experiences, go for crazy, daring stuff. Go get a tattoo, change the plan just for the hell of it, stop by the groom’s house and blow him a kiss while sitting in the car, or just do anything that you feel like doing.

6. Social Media Rules

Not everyone is okay with their photos being shared online. Therefore, make sure you check with the bride and the bridesmaids first before posting pictures on social media. Once you have their approval, create a fun, unique hashtag for the bachelorette party, where you can find all your pictures and fun moments saved; it’s like creating an online gallery for this special moment.

Finally, a bachelorette party is all about celebrating your bride-to-be and having great, fun time with your friends. Don't stress too much on the details and don't overschedule. Try to have fun as much as you can and don't make it stressful. Moreover, think thoroughly about the finances and organize a party that fits your budget.