Fustany Talks: 30 Things I Learned From Being in Quarantine

New to 'Fustany Talks'? This is our latest series of articles where we have real conversations about topics that people are yet to open up about and discuss freely. Each of the Fustany Team members discusses it from their own personal experiences.

---

I was laying in bed last night thinking about what i'm going to do about this article, what thing I'm going to write about and what angle I should be taking. And then with the exhaustion, sugar overdose and sleep deprivation of Ramadan...it came to me. Why do I have to pick one thing to talk about? Why not make a list of what I've learnt in quarantine.

So, without further a do, here's a list of 30 things I learned from being in quarantine:

1. The 4 walls of your bedroom will make you question everything and any decision you've ever made in your life.

2. Sometimes crying for absolutely no reason is the best thing you can do for yourself.

3. Buying your mother a set of indoor plants will make her almost too happy that it will make you feel guilty about not getting her any plants sooner.

4. Salad dressings are an art form and potential business idea.

5. 'Julie & Julia' is a gift to mankind and one the most joyful experiences of my life.

6. Classical music is a perfect warm hug while you're working from home.

7. No matter where you try sit while you're working from home, your neck and back will still suffer with agony.

8. I have an obsession with pulling and playing with my hair that seriously needs to stop.

9. Every argument you've ever ignored or not fully resolved with your partner will eventually come up.

10. If you're engaged you will reconsider and rethink the point of a wedding.

11. The things that made you angry before will make you a hundred times angrier.

12. Our childhood issues and triggers never went away, we just forgot about them or learned to deal with them.

13. Your parents have gotten a lot older than you ever thought they would be.

14. You've gotten a lot older than you ever thought you would be.

15. Your friends understand you a lot more than you ever thought they could.

16. 'Mad Men' is a brilliant TV Show.

17. Cillian Murphy has become one of my favorite actors.

18. Your bedroom walls need to be repainted.

19. Privacy is underrated.

20. You should have read more in school.

21. The world will never be the same again.

22. You are your toughest critic.

23. Mundane everyday life is a blessing that we all forgot to be grateful for.

24. Thank god for supermarkets.

25. You need new Pajamas.

26. Never take off your iPhone cover, even if you are at home all day.

27. You have the absolute right to spend an entire day in bed.

28. You need to start unfollowing people on Instagram.

29. You should spend more time with your grandparents.

30. As cheesy as it is and I almost hate myself for typing this...but life really is too damn short for you to be worrying about things that aren't happening right now.

