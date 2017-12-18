The number one question that all women seem to ask is: What do men want in women? Well, ladies, we've talked to some men to get you all the information, and we've come up with a list of seven things men want in women. Looking for new ways to please you man, surprise him or even turn him on? We've got the answers!

1. Entertainment.

If there is one thing a man wants in a woman, it's for her NOT to be boring. Don't assume that he will be interested in the same things that amuse you. Be fun, try going to new places, develop inside jokes or play some video games with him. Put yourself in his shoes.

2. Sex.

If you're a married couple, the main thing your man will want from you is sex! According to a recent study, men think about sex almost every seven seconds. Being a sexually active woman is always a plus. Wear flirty lingerie, spritz on your favorite perfume and fire it up. New sex games can also do magic to your sexual relationship.

3. Smell good, look good, feel good.

Working on yourself is important whether you're single or committed; feeling good in your own skin will make you feel so empowered! That aside, you must know that men are visual creatures, so keep your man on his toes by looking different, mixing and matching your clothes, surprising him with a new hair cut or a new dress. He will love it, and you'll like the change too!

4. Be independent.

Believe it or not, men love that women can be independent. It's always good to make him feel that he's the shoulder you can lean on, yet don't be fully dependent on him. Be a responsible independent woman, because she is always more appealing.

5. Involve him.

Be smart and balance things. I'm not saying that you should involve him in your day-to-day activities, but for example, if you are about to get a new job, ask him what he thinks about it. Always show him that his opinion extremely matters to you.

6. Compliment him.

A major thing men want in women is to make him feel good. Compliment him, his sense of style, his body shape, etc.