How to Make Famous Fast Food Recipes and Desserts at Home

Who isn't craving fast food like crazy right now? Well we definitely are. Since the quarantine, I've been dying to indulge in some of my favorite fast food meals. But for my safety and health I've been strictly restraining from ordering take out. I was actually talking to my friends about this and one of them asked me, "Why don't we make fast food recipes at home?" Her question opened up a long discussion that was concluded with how there's absolutely no need to make yourself feel deprived of anything that makes you happy. Plus, making fast food recipes at home will be a lot healthier and safer.

If you also need to learn the basics of cooking first, we have here some basic essential recipes to help you learn.

So, today we decided to share with you how to make fast food recipes at home, including some of the most famous desserts and sweets as well...

How to make famous fast food recipes and sweets at home:

How to Make a McDonald's Big Mac at Home

Ingredients: (for 2 people)

- 4 burger patties

- Salt and black pepper (to taste)

- 8 tsp minced white onions

- 2 cups chopped lettuce

- 4 American cheese slices

- 8 thin slices of pickled cucumbers

- 4 loaves of sesame burger buns

McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Recipe:

- 2/3 cup mayonnaise

- 1/3 cup sweet pickled cucumbers

- 2 tsp mustard

- 3/4 tsp white vinegar

- 1/2 tsp paprika

- 1/4 tsp garlic powder

- 1/4 tsp onion powder

Steps:

1. Mix the sauce ingredients together, put them overnight in the refrigerator, and take them out the next day to cool down.

2. Place the burgers on the heat, cooking them on the grill to your preferred doneness. Sprinkle pepper and salt on them while they're cooking.

3. Open the bread in half and add 2 tsp of the sauce inside the bottom and top buns, then sprinkle 1/4 tsp of the onion, followed by the lettuce. Now add the American cheese, 3 pieces of pickled cucumber and then a burger patty. Now add the bottom piece of bread and repeat the same steps again for the second layer.

4. Now place the sandwich in the microwave for 15 seconds.

Note: Repeat the same steps for the second burger.

How to Make Crepes at Home





Crepes are an essential dish at a lot of restaurants. If you want to make it yourself at home, we have here the easiest way to make crepes at home. This one is an apple crepe recipe!

We also have an amazing French toast recipe that you really don't want to miss out on.

How to Make KFC Fried Chicken at Home





Ingredients:

- 1 full chicken divided into 2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks

- 1 Tbsp of each (paprika, kosher salt, brown sugar)

- 1 egg white

- 2 tsp onion powder

- 1 tsp chili (if desired)

- Salt and black pepper (to taste)

- 1/2 tsp garlic powder

- 1/2 tsp ground spices

- 1/2 tsp of each (thyme, sage, marjoram, basil) dried

- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Steps:

1. Add a lot of oil in a frying pan and leave it on the heat till it warms up.

2. In a deep bowl, mix all the spices together and add the flour.

3. In another bowl, dip the chicken pieces in the egg whites.

4. Transfer the chicken pieces to the bowl with the spices and flour, coating both sides before setting them aside to dry.

5. Start frying the chicken in the pan, until they're golden and crispy.

Note: It takes around 12 minutes for the chicken breasts to cook, but the thighs and drumsticks take less time.

How to Make Barbecue Chicken Pizza at Home

Who in the world doesn't like pizza? There's nothing like ordering pizza on the weekend. One pizza order that everyone can agree on is barbecue chicken pizza. So here's how to make it from scratch at home.

How to Make Hardee's Curly Fries with Cheese at home

Cheddar Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

- 1/2 cup milk

- 1 Tbsp of flour

- Salt and black pepper (to taste)

Ingredients:

- 2 potatoes (washed and peeled)

- 6 cups vegetable oil

- 1/2 cup of flour

- 5 Tbsp paprika

- 2 tsp of onion and garlic powder

- 1 tsp ground black pepper

Steps:

1. Using a sharp knife, cut the tops and bottoms of the potato, until they're flat.

2. Use a curly potato cutter to get the shape you want.

3. Put the potatoes in a bowl with hot water for 30 minutes.

4. In a pan, heat the milk until right before it boils.

5. In another pot, melt a piece of butter and add the flour to it, constant stirring until it turns into a dough.

6. Next, add the hot milk to the dough, stirring for 5 minutes.

7. Add the cheese, salt and pepper, and continue to stir until everything's mixed. Let it simmer over low heat.

8. Drain and take out the potatoes from the water and add a lot of oil to a frying pan on the stove.

9. Mix the marinade ingredients together in a bowl and coat the potatoes with it.

10. Now, fry the potatoes in for 4 to 5 minutes until they're golden.

11. Take them out and let them sit on a plate with tissue paper to absorb the extra oil and then transfer it to your serving dish.

12. Take the cheese sauce off the heat and pour it over the fries.

How to Make Sushi at Home

If you love sushi but you're scared of trying it at home, we're here to encourage you to try it. Sushi is so yummy and it makes everyone happy. It's also a lot easier than people think it is.

Now that we're done with fast food, let's get into the dessert...

How to Make Donuts at home

Ingredients:

- 3 cups of flour

- 3 tsp yeast

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 1 egg

- 1 cup warm milk

- 2 Tbsp of water

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 3 Tbsp butter

- 1/4 tsp salt

Steps:

1. Mix the yeast with warm water and leave it for a few minutes.

2. Add all the ingredients except the flour and whisk them in with the yeast mixture until the mixture becomes smooth and completely homogeneous.

3. Add the flour gradually and then start kneading the dough until you get a firm, smooth and non-sticky dough.

4. Spread the dough and shape it using a donut cutter. Leave it 30 minutes for fermentation.

5. Place oil in pan and leave it to heat up, then fry the donuts on medium heat until they become a nice golden brown color.

6. Take them out of the oil and drain them before dipping them in the toppings or sauce.

Note: You can coat them in chocolate, cream, glaze or whatever your preference is.

How to Make Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls at Home

Personally, I am a big fan of Cinnabon, but I also love Nutella and so, I wanted to put the 2 together. This Nutella cinnamon roll recipe will make you run to the kitchen right now...

How to Make Healthy Gummies at Home for Children

If you have children, you're definitely keen on keeping their health and safety in check and so giving them sweets that are not unhealthy sounds like a heavenly option. This was what Chef Menna did with her healthy gummies recipe with lemon, orange and strawberry. Not only will they love it, but it's actually a healthier option for them, without tons of sugar.

Also check out 10 healthy foods to boost your kids' immunity.

And finally a unique coffee recipe to make your day...

How to Make Dalgona Coffee at Home (whipped coffee)

People have been wanting to get more creative with their coffee and drinks at home and so, in came Dalgona coffee or whipped coffee. Dalgona coffee is actually inspired by sweets of the same name in South Korea. What's behind this recipe's popularity and immense spread on Instagram and TikTok is how easy it is to make.

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp coffee

- 2 Tbsp hot water

- 2 Tbsp sugar

- 1 cup of milk

Note: You can use your hand or an electric mixer.