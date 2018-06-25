This Is the Easiest Way to Meal Prep a Healthy Lunch for Work

You probably think meal prepping healthy food for the rest of the week was impossible or really hard. Well, it's not, and this ONE minute video will show you just how easy it is. Get your lunchboxes out ladies! We came across this Instagram account dedicated to showing people how to meal prep in the easiest of ways.



This veggie and rice recipe looks simple and delicious, enough to happily satisfy for lunch time. You can prep the meals or lunch you want to take to work on the weekend. It's fast, easy and healthy. This will encourage you to stop eating junk all week because you're stuck at the office for long hours.