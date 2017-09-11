Have you ever looked in the mirror, and all of a sudden, found some of your hair turning grey? If you can relate, then you know how annoying it is. So what is the solution to prevent premature greying of hair? And how to stop grey hair from multiplying? Here are natural homemade remedies to stop early grey hair growth.

1. Sesame oil.

First homemade remedy to stop early grey hair growth, is to use sesame oil and almond oil. In a cup, mix an equal amount of sesame oil and almond oil. Pour the mixture on your hair, and leave it in for 25 minutes. Rinse well with room temperature water. You’ll soon see results, because sesame oil works as a food supplement.

You can also mix sesame oil with carrot juice, it’s one of the best homemade remedies to stop early grey hair growth.

2. Onion.

To stop early grey hair growth, take the onion’s juice and pour it on your hair and leave it in for 30 minutes. Then of course, rinse well with shampoo. learn here how to use onion for fast hair growth results.



3. Black tea.

Mix a cup of black tea with a small spoon of salt, but make sure the salt is diluted in the tea well. Pour the mixture on your hair, and leave it in for a whole hour. Then rinse well with water. An unusual remedy, but very effective to stop early grey hair growth.

4. Coconut oil and lemon juice.

Mix a good amount of coconut oil with a small quantity of lemon juice. Pour the mixture on your hair, and leave it in for 30 minutes, then rinse well with water. A month later of regular use of this homemade remedy, and you’ll notice that the grey hair is less.