One thing I dislike about my nails is that they're somehow short, which makes it hard for me to apply nail polish on them the way I desire. Nails surely show the beauty of your hands, so I decided to look for homemade natural treatments to strengthen my nails and make them grow faster. Here's how to make your nails grow faster. Read more on the nails section.

Lemon Juice and Olive Oil

Mix 10 drops of lemon juice with two teaspoons of olive oil, and then apply this mixture on your nails and massage well with your fingertips. Repeat this on daily basis to get the best results.

Natural Oils

Natural oils contain minerals that are important for the health of your nails, they can strengthen your nails, make them whiter and grow faster in a natural way. Natural oils such as almond oil, castor oil, jojoba oil, cotton-seed oil, and coconut oil are the best for nail growth.

All what you need to do is massage your nails and cuticles with one of these natural oils on a daily basis and you'll be surprised with the results.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E capsules are extremely beneficial for your nails. Open the capsule and pour the oil inside it on your nails. If you manage to include this in your beauty routine at least once a week, your nails will grow faster and stronger.

Natural oils and homemade treatments can do wonders to your nails, however, you must incorporate a good amount of protein in your diet that's present in eggs, vegetables and foods that contain vitamin C. This will aid in having healthier nails, hence faster growth.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @styleisnecessity