The Four Best Ways to Wear Platform Sandals with Your Summer Outfits

This 70's trend is back, and it rocks. If you don't own a pair of platform sandals, I suggest you invest in one right away! Along with many other trends that came back from different eras, the platform sandals returned to make your style so hippie. Platform sandals can go with anything, but here are the four best ways to wear them with your summer outfits.

1. Wear platform sandals with wide leg pants and culotte pants.





2. Mom jeans and boyfriend jeans are the best denim styles to wear with platform sandals.





3. Midi and maxi dresses are a great way to style your platform sandals with.





4. The ultimate 70's-inspired summer look is a short skirt and platform sandals.