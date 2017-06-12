Ramadan 2017: Six Egyptian Designers That La Tottfea Al-Shams Stars Love!

Everyone around me is currently obsessed with Ramadan 2017's most popular series, La Tottfea Al-Shams. Obviously, I'm equally obsessed with it, and I just can't miss any episode! So, while watching La Tottfea Al-Shams every day, I've noticed that the stars are often wearing designs by Egyptian brands, and that is something that made my very happy. So who are the Egyptian designers who have been featured in La Tottfea Al-Shams series? Just scroll through, and you'll find out...

1. Jude Benhalim

Did you like Jamila Awad's statement earrings or Salma Abu Deif's simple choker? Yes, they're all by Egyptian jewelry designer Jude Benhalim.

2. Djewelled

Of course, you must have seen that Amina Khalil hasn't taken off her layered necklaces at all. Well, these beautiful simple gold necklaces are by Djewelled.

3. Amany El-Cherif

Salma Abu Deif's Amany El-Cherif dress here is a great inspiration for young ladies who don't know what to wear at morning weddings!

4. Norine Farah

Norine Farah is known for her sexy and stylish dresses, and Jamila Awad's choice here is nothing less than that.

5. Alia Khafaga

For her engagement look at La Tottfea Al-Shams, Amina Khalil wore these statement Alia Khafaga earrings, adding the perfect accessorizing touch!

6. Temraza

As soon as I saw this pretty white outfit, I knew that Farida Temraz would certainly be the fashion designer behind it.