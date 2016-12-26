Do you want to know what to wear at weddings if you don't like dresses? Oh, you're in the right place. Many wedding guests don't like to wear dresses, and they go through a hard time to find alternatives. Don't you worry anymore, because I rounded up 15 outfit ideas to wear at weddings if you don't like dresses.

You can totally be following the wedding guest's formal dress attire, without having to wear a dress! So, what are the alternatives to evening dresses? I personally love jumpsuits; they look so trendy, and they're specially suitable for winter weddings. Other options include pantsuits, which can be a great look for hijabi women. You can also choose coordinated tops and skirts, if you want the closest look to an evening dress.

If you don't like to wear dresses at weddings, and don't want to give them a try, it's okay. Stay true to what makes you feel comfortable, and dazzle everyone with stylish dress alternatives. And trust me, it takes confidence to be a wedding guest who ditched the dress and showed up in something else, so kudos for your courage.

Scroll through to see 15 outfit ideas to wear at weddings if you don't like dresses. Get inspired, and be ready for the compliments!