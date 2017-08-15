16 Inspiring Ideas for a Beautiful Balcony

The balcony is one my most favorite places at home; it's that little outdoor space where you can literally get a fresh breath of air or enjoy the sunshine. Make use of your balcony and transform it into a calming space that you can hang out in! I'll help you by showing you 16 inspiring ideas for a beautiful balcony, from colorful pillows to mismatched flower pots. You can also add some lanterns to create a surreal atmosphere for a cozy evening you can spend on your balcony. Whether you have small patio or a large outdoor space, check out the following ideas for a beautiful balcony.