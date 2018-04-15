My Experience with Dry Shampoo Was Love at First Spray

My hair has been my lifelong struggle. I have had a love-hate relationship with my hair, and dry shampoo pushed it a little more towards the more loving side. I've had oily hair for as long as I can remember, and it pissed me off that I had to shower a lot to get rid of the oil. While compromising how good my hair looked after getting it done at the salon.

I'm not the type to get out of the shower and let my hair loose with the wind. I have a routine that needs a lot of styling and care. So it's exhausting to have to wash my hair a lot. So you can imagine my joy when I discovered that dry shampoo can extend my "no-hair-washing days"

Dry shampoo is a temporary solution for your oily hair struggles. It basically contains alcohol or starch, which drink up the excess oil in your scalp and hair. This gives your hair an instant clean and fresh feeling. And you can continue your day with good grease-free hair.

To use dry shampoo, spray the product into your roots, but don't hold it too close to your head so you don't get a lot of white cast from the powder. I leave it on without moving it around for a minute or two, and then I take my brush, or, using my hands, I brush off the excess powder. What I also love about dry shampoo is that it gives the hair a lot of texture and volume.

I tested several brands of dry shampoo and these are the ones I've found most useful and effective:



1. Batiste Dry Shampoo

This one really has a long-lasting effect of keeping your hair not oily at all! However, sometimes when I use too much, it gets my scalp irritated with some dandruff.





2. René Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo



This is my favorite because it barely irritates my scalp, and it doesn't have white cast!









3. GKhair Dry Shampoo



This one I use when my hair is not too oily because it's weaker than the other ones. It also has a great coconut smell.

Good Tip: If your hair is an oily disaster, and you don't have a dry shampoo at hand, baby powder will do the job for now!





