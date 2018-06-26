6 Bedtime Mistakes That Could Be Behind Your Weight Gain

Eating healthily, drinking lots of water, and working out, are all things we know like the back of our hand. They are the answer to any weight problem and everyone knows and believes in them. But what about our night-time routine? How does that impact our health and weight? Yes, your routine at night might have a big impact on your weight, even if you've had a good balanced lunch.

Here are some things you might not be aware of:

1. Drinking caffeine late at night

Even though caffeine does help burn fat to some extent throughout the day, having it before bed can increase weight gain because caffeine contains a substance called Chlorogenic acid that activates weight gain during sleep. Drinking mint tea or anise is a good alternative before bed.

2. Insomnia and not getting enough sleep

The right amount of sleep that adults should be getting daily is between 7-8 hours. Not getting those 7 hours of sleep or sleeping really late slows down metabolism in the body. Also staying up for long hours makes you hungry and you'll probably end up eating more than you should.





3. Social media scanning and using phones

Scientists have voiced concerns about electronics and their emission of blue light that lead to skin problems and increasing difficulties with sleep and weight gain. Using electronic devices for a long time causes deficiency in the body's release of substances that make us sleepy, which leads to insomnia and lack of fat burn.





4. Waking up late during the day

Some research and statistics say that people who tend to wake up early have more balanced bodies. Therefore, try to get into a routine of waking up earlier than you usually do gradually.

5. Surrounding colors

Did you know that color has a huge impact on feeling hungry. Shades of blue, for example, gives a sense of comfort and relaxation which can make you sleepy. Fiery colors though, like orange and red, make us hyper and more active which leads to staying up later than usual and potentially getting hungry. Keep that in mind at night and know what colors you surround yourself with and how they affect you.

6. Having late night meals

We all know that our last meal should be at least 3 hours before sleep. It is hard to keep up with that if you stay up really late which not only leads to weight gain but it might also cause some illnesses like high cholesterol.









