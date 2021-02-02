How Does Our Body Change in Our 20s and 30s?

We all know that our body changes at every stage in our life. And it might sometimes come as a surprise when we find that our body shape has changed, our complexion or even the nature of our menstrual cycle. To make things easier, we decided to take you on a tour of the most prominent changes that tend to happen to our bodies at every age. So, today we're talking about female body changes in 20s and 30s.

With a Sex Life: What to Avoid Doing and Using on Your Vagina

How does our body change in 20s and 30s:

Note: These changes are not fixed and they may differ after sex or pregnancy, which we will talk about more in depth next time.

Here's Why You Should Start Working Out in the Morning...

What happens to our bones in our 20s and 30s?

Many girls notice a change in their bone health, not knowing what's causing it or they might think it's because of an injury, illness, exercise or other reasons. Here's what could be behind it...

Bone health in your 20s

Your bone mass increases dramatically and it's in its best shape. You should have strong bones because the calcium levels are at their best. After the mid 20s, however, this level gradually gets affected, and with it, bone health can start suffering.

Bone health in your 30s

The bone health in your 30s has to do with how it was in your 20s. According to doctors, bone mass decreases and the bones become much weaker than in your 20s, but the level of this change can be reduced if you focus on eating healthy in your 20s.

Fustany Talks: Breast Cancer Awareness Helped Control My Fear From It

Changes in your menstrual cycle in your 20s and 30s

The common changes in your menstrual cycle and the symptoms associated with it change with age and it's something a lot of us notice ourselves...

Your period in your 20s

Unfortunately, most of us think that period pain is at its worse during puberty, which is not necessarily true. In your 20s, you could find another form of pan which are cramps. According to doctors, your period and the cramps accompanying it are at their peak in the 20s, due to hormones called prostaglandins, which works to enable the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus layer, to shed. Since the prostaglandins are at 'peak production' during the 20s, that usually means that pain is also, unfortunately, at a peak.

Menstrual Cups Are Much Better Than You Think, Amira Ayman Tells Us Why

Period in your 30s

This stage is considered a transition phase by doctors, especially after the age of 35. It kind of separates puberty and youth from menopause. So you could undergo many changes when it comes to your menstrual cycle. As a result of the decrease in hormone levels, the nature of the menstrual cycle also changes. It can get shorter, longer, heavier or lighter. So don't be alarmed by these changes, they can be completely normal. However, if you notice big changes and you're worried it is always better to consult a doctor just in case.

How does the metabolism change in your 20s and 30s?

The rate of fat burn is not only dependent on age group but genetics, health and lifestyle factor in as well.

Metabolism rate in your 20s

This stage is ideal for burning fat, which reaches its highest rates, and then gradually decreases after the age of 25. So, if you are planning to lose weight, the 20s make it easier. But you should know that even though your metabolism rates are at their best, the body also has a great tendency to gain weight quickly.

Metabolism rate in your 30s

Although your metabolism may be slowing down and losing weight can start getting more difficult, the good news here is that you are actually gaining less weight during this age. This means that you probably won't gain weight as quickly as you did during puberty and your 20s.

What happens to your skin and facial features in your 20s and 30s?

Changes in skin and facial features in your 20s:

1. Face looks slimmer: The fat under the skin decreases and so the face can start to look less full, especially at the cheeks.

2. Acne: According to a lot of studies, most girls in their 20s suffer from acne.

3. Cellulite: After the mid 20s, there might start to be some appearance of cellulite on the butt, back of the legs and so on...

Changes in skin and facial features in your 30s:

1. Face looks more slim: Collagen starts to reduce, leaving the face slimmer than it was before.

2. Less acne: In your 30s and the older you get, acne should start to gradually decrease and fade.

3. Cellulite increases: Cellulite can also start to increase more in your 30s.

4. Wrinkles: By the end of the 20s and beginning of 30s, you could start notice the appearance of some fine lines and small wrinkles on your skin. So make sure you're always moisturizing your skin and hydrating it well.

With these Three Simple Exercises You'll Get a Killer Butt

A more feminine body in the 20s and 30s

In our 20s and 30s our bodies are really beautiful and feminine. During puberty, they were still forming and taking shape. Now they've almost come into their own.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @daria.primula