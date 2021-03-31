How to Get Fit Before Ramadan: The Ultimate Plan

Ramadan is around 2 weeks away. Time flies by and it’s only a while before you find yourself having your first sohour and getting ready for the holy month. And unlike all year long, Ramadan usually gets really busy. If you haven't been working out and want to start in Ramadan, it can get a little hard. So, if you want to make things a little easier, here is your ultimate plan to getting fit before Ramadan even if you haven’t been fit for a long time.

How to start working out before Ramadan:

Phase 1: Baby Steps

For the first 5-7 days you are going to start doing some minor changes that will help you get back on track, but nothing big because you want to start real slow. Start by taking the stairs instead of the elevator, walk for an extra 3-4 minutes. Lower your food portions by a tiny amount if you want to lose weight as well. This should be good as a start since it won’t make you feel like you’ve completely changed your lifestyle.

Phase 2: Push forward

All you need to do now is introduce some cardio into your daily routine for the next coupld of days. 20-30 minutes of walking on the treadmill are fine or any other kind of cardio that you prefer. Make sure to work at your own pace and not push yourself too hard.

Phase 3: Get some action going

Now if your body is adjusted to being able to move and exert effort and you don’t want to lose that. It’s time to hit the gym or attend fitness classes. Along with your 30 minutes of cardio, why not attend a yoga class twice a week or go for a Zumba class that will be so much fun you won’t even count it as work out. For the next couple of days weeks, keep it that way and remember that you are moving slowly.

Phase 4: Level it up

Now you are much more fit than when you started, and you might have actually lost some weight. Now it’s time to level things up and start doing some toning exercises after the everyday cardio. Start going to the gym at least 3-4 times a week. You can start lifting some weights and increasing the number of classes you attend per week. Just make sure your listen to your body and don't force yourself to do too much so you don't get hurt.

Phase 5: Wrap it up

Congratulations! You really made it so far and your body is in a much better condition. Now for the last couple of days, stay consistent with your training. You will get used to really moving around as much as possible.

After you’ve finished all this, working out in Ramadan won't be as hard as thought. You could actually have more energy and tolercance this Ramadan, that will get you through the long fasting hours and routine.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @farida_aboueldahab