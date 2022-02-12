Most of us have had sleepless nights, and it is one of the most inconvenient things if you have to get up early and you didn't get enough sleep, because you know the next day you will be in the "no one talks to me" mood, because you didn't get your beauty sleep. When I have trouble sleeping, I prefer natural remedies such as herbal tea over sleeping pills. If you're wondering, "Well, what should I drink to sleep?" I'll tell you everything you need to know. Let me tell you that drinking the right herbal tea can help you sleep.

Let's start with a tea that will help you count sheep at night:

Chamomile tea is a well-known tea for promoting sleep. Chamomile flowers have long been used to treat a variety of ailments, including insomnia. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant thought to relieve anxiety and promote sleep. Chamomile helps in the reduction of inflammation, the opening of blood vessels, and the relief of anxiety.

How to make Chamomile tea for sleep?

To begin, bring the water to a boil.

Pour some hot water into the teapot and swirl it around.

Fill the teapot halfway with hot water and add the chamomile tea.

After straining out the chamomile solids, pour hot tea into a teacup.

One thing to keep in mind: Choose loose tea because the higher the quality of the chamomile flowers, the more strong they are. When you open a chamomile tea bag, you'll find crushed tiny bits of chamomile flowers, which results in a lower quality tea.

How long does it take for chamomile tea to make you sleepy?

Drink your chamomile tea 45 minutes before going to bed to take full advantage of its sleep-inducing properties. This allows your body plenty of time to metabolize the chemical compounds in chamomile that make it such a good sleep aid.

Lavender tea

Lavender is a purple flowering herb that has been used for aromatherapy since the Roman empire. You may be more familiar with lavender because of its amazing soothing scent, which is used in a variety of "scented products," but few people are aware that lavender can also be consumed as a tea, which can be added to a relaxing nighttime routine. It is thought to calm you not only when you drink it, but also when you simply smell it. It can benefit you by slowing your heart rate, reducing fatigue, and providing a calming effect. This can help you sleep soundly.

How to make Lavender tea for sleep?

Mix one teaspoon lavender and one teaspoon chamomile in a sachet or ball. You can also use tea bags or dried flowers if you prefer.

Hot water

Steep the tea leaves for 10 minutes in a cup of boiling water. Remove the tea ball or sachet and sip your way to sweet dreams.

You can sweeten it with honey.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea can help if you have stomach problems that keep you awake at night. This minty refreshing tea stimulates bile production in the stomach, which aids digestion and reduces discomfort. Another benefit of peppermint tea is that it has antibacterial properties, which can help with bad breath. Will it help your sleep? If you have stomach issues, yes.

How to make peppermint tea for sleep?

While ready-made peppermint tea is available, in my humble opinion, fresh peppermint leaves are way better.

1 cup of hot water (for 1 cup of tea)

Add roughly torn peppermint leaves to it as it begins to warm.

Allow it to boil for 2-3 minutes before straining the tea.

Peppermint tea is ready to be served in preparation for a restful night's sleep.

Magnolia Tea

Magnolia bark is a traditional Chinese herb that has been used to aid sleep for thousands of years. This product is made from the dried bark, buds, and stems of the magnolia plant. Its primary compounds, honokiol, and magnolol have been shown to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep by binding in the brain, which aids in sleep initiation. According to some reports, it doesn't taste very good, so you'll need honey to sweeten it.

How to make Magnolia tea for sleep?

Ingredients

2 tbsp. Magnolia bark

1 tsp. mimosa bark

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup of water

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then turn it down to low heat.

Simmer on low heat for 10 minutes.

Take the pan off the heat, strain, and serve.

Valerian tea

Valerian is a flowering plant that is used as a supplement or herb. Valerian tea is made from the plant's dried roots. Valerian root has been used for centuries as a sleep and stress aid. It is used to treat sleep-related issues such as stress, anxiety, headaches, and heart palpitations. Valerian root acts as a sleep aid due to the presence of two naturally occurring sedatives known as valepotriates and sesquiterpenes. Some people dislike Valerian root's strong odor and earthy flavor. A dash of honey or maple syrup in your tea can help to improve the flavor.

How to make Valerian tea for sleep?

For 10 to 15 minutes, soak 2 to 3 grams of dried herbal valerian root in 1 cup of hot water.

Valerian root appears to work best after two or more weeks of consistent use.

Passionflower tea

Passionflower, also known as Passiflora or maypop, is a plant that has long been studied for its medicinal properties. Passionflower, like chamomile, contains flavonoids that bind to the same brain receptors as benzodiazepines and may aid in anxiety relief. Tea can be made with either fresh or dried passionflower leaves. It is occasionally used as a natural treatment for anxiety and sleep disorders. One cup of passionflower tea per day for one week improves sleep quality significantly.

How to make Passionflower tea for sleep?

Ingredients

1 tablespoon dried passionflower or 1 tea bag

1 cup hot water

Honey (optional)

Directions

Steep dried passion flowers in hot water for 6-8 minutes. Steep for 10-15 minutes for a stronger, more beneficial tea.

Remove the tea bag from the water or strain the tea. To make it sweeter, add a dash of honey.

Pros and cons of drinking teas that knock you out:

Pros:

A cup of tea before bedtime can aid in the development of good sleep habits.

The warmth and aroma of tea are soothing and comforting to many people.

Some teas are safe and simple to try if you're having trouble sleeping.

Cons:

It's possible that it won't help with severe insomnia.

It should be regarded as a supplement to treating sleep problems rather than a miracle cure.

If you drink it too close to bedtime, you may wake up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom.

How long should you drink tea before going to bed?

Give yourself enough time to sit and enjoy your tea, as well as enough time to use the bathroom before bed, because we all hate getting comfortable in bed only to have to get up to use the bathroom. As a general rule, try to limit your fluid intake to at least 2 hours before going to bed. This can help you avoid having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, as getting up to use the bathroom will make it difficult to fall back asleep.

How many cups of tea does it take to fall asleep?

Your personal preferences will determine how much tea you should drink each day. While 1 cup before bedtime is enough for many people, 2–3 cups spread throughout the day may work well for others. Start with a lower dose and gradually increase to assess your tolerance and avoid any potential side effects. Just remember not to drink too much right before bed to avoid waking up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom.

