2
Fall 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany's Daily Horoscopes

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories how to wear accessories with sweaters and jumpers mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

What Are the Best Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters?

Our coziest and easiest winter clothing item to throw on is a jumper or sweater. They're so comfy and versatile and they go with everything, except one thing that tends to be confusing... accessories. How to accessorize your jumper with statement pieces or is it better to go for daintier ones? How can you put on a belt with an oversized sweater?

Well there are a couple of ways to wear accessories with your sweaters to balance out their chunkiness or turn the outfit into more of a statement:

1. Earrings

This is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of what goes with a big, fluffy sweater. I love how statement earrings look with them. It can look really cool and balances the look really nicely if you pick the right piece. In a more modern sense I've been seeing a lot of people rocking gold hoops and even small thin dangling earrings with sweaters.

2. Necklaces

So, how to wear how to wear jewelry with a sweater? It is a little tricky, a lot of people get stuck on what necklace to wear with a sweater, especially if it's oversized. Looking through a lot of outfits and street style looks, to my surprise, small dainty necklaces look great with jumpers. You can layer them and even tuck them under the collar, it all looks great, this is a more modern approach to it. However you can always go back a few years and pick out a statement chunky necklace, just make sure your sweater is a little more fitted.

3. Hats

A beret, headband or a baker boy hat look so chic with a sweater. They bring the focus towards the face and dial down the heaviness of a sweater. If you're not used to wearing hats or headbands this might be a little risky for you, but give it a try, you might end up loving it. Hats also work perfectly with your hijab, so don't shy away from styling it with your winter sweaters and jumpers.

 4. Belt Bags and belts  

This is my personal favorite because when you feel like a sweater is overwhelming your outfit and giving you major teddy bear vibes, belts and crossbody bags are your best friend. There are so many ways you can try this; tuck in the front of the sweater in your pants and add a statement belt, wear it with a skirt and belt bag, or pick your favorite crossbody and shorten it so it sits perfectly along your sweater.

For style ideas on how to accessorize your sweaters and jumpers, scroll down...

The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.


Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @cocobeautea

Instagram: @cocobeautea
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @angelicablick

Instagram: @angelicablick
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @beatrice.gutu

Instagram: @beatrice.gutu
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @iambeauticurve

Instagram: @iambeauticurve
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @collagevintage2

Instagram: @collagevintage2
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @leoniehanne

Instagram: @leoniehanne
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @weworewhat

Instagram: @weworewhat
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @whowhatwear

Instagram: @whowhatwear
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @omayazein

Instagram: @omayazein
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @vcy.w

Instagram: @vcy.w
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @rawan

Instagram: @rawan
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @classyfashionable

Instagram: @classyfashionable
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @fashionedchicstyling

Instagram: @fashionedchicstyling
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @leoniehanne

Instagram: @leoniehanne
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @allanaramaa

Instagram: @allanaramaa
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Instagram: @sincerelyjules
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @annarvitiello

Instagram: @annarvitiello
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @gabriellewearsdenim

Instagram: @gabriellewearsdenim
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Instagram: @sincerelyjules
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @glamometer

Instagram: @glamometer
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

tatler.ru

tatler.ru
Find the Right Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters

Instagram: @esteelalonde

Instagram: @esteelalonde
What Are the Best Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters?

Instagram: @esteelalonde

Instagram: @esteelalonde
What Are the Best Accessories to Wear with Your Jumpers and Sweaters?

Instagram: @mariannaeliseeva

Instagram: @mariannaeliseeva


You might also like




Tags: Accessories  Accessorize  Fashion accessories  Winter accessories  Jumpers  Oversized sweaters  Sweater weather  Sweaters  Style ideas  Style tips  Street style fashion  Earrings  Hoop earrings  Dangle earrings  Hats  Belt bag  Belts  Necklaces  Winter fashion  Jewelry 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑