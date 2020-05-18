You Will Love Arwa's Dresses and Outfits From 'Ramez Magnon Rasmy'

Arwa was able to capture everyone's attention right from the beginning with her looks on Ramadan's 2020 TV Show 'Ramez Magnon Rasmy'. Her looks would be really inspiring for a young modern women who's looking for fun but elegant looks...

Arwa's style in Ramadan 2020:

Summer dresses









A dress is a staple summer piece, whether it's cocktail evening or casual. We loved Arwa's Houndstooth dress, which is a huge pattern trend. We also saw her in floral print dresses, which she wore twice so far. She also wore simpler chiffon dresses with beautiful draping.

Jumpsuits





Most of the stars are wearing jumpsuits and it looks like it's becoming an essential piece that will be hard to let go of, especially a denim jumpsuit. Arwa has chosen a variety of jumpsuits which are really fashionable while also really comfortable.

Statement Sequins and Embroidery





In my opinion, it's not easy to pull off sequins and statement embroidered pieces. But I think Arwa succeeded in wearing very nice statement outfits, weather with her sequin jacket and white pants outfit or her wide black sequin pants.

Suits and Blazers





Most of us only wear blazers and suits at work or to special occasions from time to time. However, you can use Arwa as an inspiration to show you that you can actually wear suits and blazers in many different ways. We especially love the fun colors she chose like coral and rose and even black and white. It's a nice modern way to style it.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @arwaonline