Fashion Header image fustany celebrity style arwa ramadan 2020 tv show outfits mainimage

| by Mai Atef

You Will Love Arwa's Dresses and Outfits From 'Ramez Magnon Rasmy'

Arwa was able to capture everyone's attention right from the beginning with her looks on Ramadan's 2020 TV Show 'Ramez Magnon Rasmy'. Her looks would be really inspiring for a young modern women who's looking for fun but elegant looks...

Cyrine Abdelnour Wears Summer 2020's Top Trends in Ramadan.

Arwa's style in Ramadan 2020:

Summer dresses



A dress is a staple summer piece, whether it's cocktail evening or casual. We loved Arwa's Houndstooth dress, which is a huge pattern trend. We also saw her in floral print dresses, which she wore twice so far. She also wore simpler chiffon dresses with beautiful draping.

Styling Tips on What to Wear With Strappy Sandals.

Jumpsuits


Most of the stars are wearing jumpsuits and it looks like it's becoming an essential piece that will be hard to let go of, especially a denim jumpsuit. Arwa has chosen a variety of jumpsuits which are  really fashionable while also really comfortable.

Comfy Loungewear Looks Inspired by Your Favorite Celebs and Bloggers.

Statement Sequins and Embroidery


In my opinion, it's not easy to pull off sequins and statement embroidered pieces. But I think Arwa succeeded in wearing very nice statement outfits, weather with her sequin jacket and white pants outfit or her wide black sequin pants. 

Your Guide for the Top and Best Summer 2020 Fashion Trends.

Suits and Blazers


Most of us only wear blazers and suits at work or to special occasions from time to time. However, you can use Arwa as an inspiration to show you that you can actually wear suits and blazers in many different ways. We especially love the fun colors she chose like coral and rose and even black and white. It's a nice modern way to style it. 

Main Image Credits: Instagram @arwaonline


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.




