2
Fall 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany's Daily Horoscopes

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style cairo international film festival 2019 red carpet looks mainimage3

| by Mai Atef

Celebrities Wore Black and White to the Cairo International Film Festival

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

The 2019 Cairo International Film Festival just ended and we had to talk about how the stars were able to grab the spotlight with their dazzling red carpet looks. Most of the celebrities went for black and white dresses for the opening ceremony up until the closing one as well. Why black and white? Sure, it gives a timeless classic elegant look, but black and white looks also serve a lot of other fashion purposes that we're going to be showing you now...

Black dresses are incredibly flattering 

undefined

Black dresses were a lot of people's choice on the red carpet. Black is very flattering and it suits everyone. Engy Wegdan looked stunning in a beautiful black dress. Yousra chose a one-shoulder black dress with silver detail. 

Black and white dresses for a classic formal look

undefined

Send Sabry and Mona Zaki wore beautiful elegant white dresses, while Hind Sabri and Mona Zaki chose white dresses. Dorra, Nesreen Tafesh and Rania Youssef wore black dresses. Nesreen Tafesh wore a beautiful white gown that looked elegant and royal. 

Bold and soft looks in black

undefined

Black leather dresses were a bold modern choice by actresses Heidy Karam and Reem Moustafa . Mais Hamdan, however, picked a beautiful velvet dress that gave her a soft romantic look. 

White dresses



undefined

There were some really beautiful white dresses on the red carpet. Mai Selim's dress was a showstopper; simple, ethereal and absolutely beautiful. Mona Zaki, Hend Sabry and Bushra also wore white dresses at the Cairo International Film Festival red carpet

A mix between black and white

undefined

And then there was both, a mixture between black and white in one look. Dorra wore a checkered blazer dress and paired it over-the-knee-boots and Rania Youssef wore a mixed striped dress. 

Scroll below for more Cairo International Film Festival 2019 red carpet looks...

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Mais Hamdan

Instagram: @maishamdanoff
Mais Hamdan
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Yousra

Instagram: @thefashion12
Yousra
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Mai Selim

Instagram: @maiselim
Mai Selim
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Bushra

Instagram: @bushraofficial
Bushra
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Radwa El Sherbiny

Instagram: @radwaelsherbiny
Radwa El Sherbiny
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Dorra Zarrouk

Instagram: @cairofilms
Dorra Zarrouk
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Mona Zaki

Instagram: @cairofilms
Mona Zaki
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Hala Shiha

Instagram: @halashihanew
Hala Shiha
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Engy Wegdan

Instagram: @engywegdan
Engy Wegdan
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Hoda El Etreby

Instagram: @hodaeletreby
Hoda El Etreby
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Ayten Amer

Instagram: @cairofilms
Ayten Amer
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Salma Abu Deif

Instagram: @cairofilms
Salma Abu Deif
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Reem Moustafa

Instagram: @karimaokss
Reem Moustafa
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Rania Youssef

Instagram: @raniayoussef_
Rania Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Ola Roshdy

Instagram: @elcinemagram
Ola Roshdy
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Nesreen Tafesh

Instagram: @nesreentafesh
Nesreen Tafesh
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Injy El Mokkaddem

Instagram: @injyelmokkaddem
Injy El Mokkaddem
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Hana El Zahed

Instagram: @samo_hagras
Hana El Zahed
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Mariam El Khosht

Instagram: @mariam.el.khosht
Mariam El Khosht
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Sandy

Instagram: @cairofilms
Sandy
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Heidy Karam

Instagram: @cairofilms
Heidy Karam
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Hend Sabry

Instagram: @cairofilms
Hend Sabry
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Yasmeen El Hawary

Instagram: @roshdi21
Yasmeen El Hawary
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Yasmin Raeis

Instagram: @roshdi21
Yasmin Raeis
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Shereen Reda

Instagram: @roshdi21
Shereen Reda
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Mariam Hassan

Instagram @nerminesafwatcouture
Mariam Hassan
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Sally Shahine

Instagram: @hanyelbehairycouture
Sally Shahine
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Rania Youssef

Instagram: @raniayoussef_
Rania Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Racha Ben Maouia

Instagram: @rachabenmaouia_
Racha Ben Maouia
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Engy Wegdan

Instagram: @sohailsasuki1
Engy Wegdan
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Rania Youssef

Instagram: @raniayoussef_
Rania Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Rania Youssef

Instagram: @raniayoussef_
Rania Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Nesreen Amin

Instagram: @cairofillms
Nesreen Amin
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Amira Farrage

Instagram: @mohamedsalaheldinofficial
Amira Farrage
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Nesreen Amin

Instagram: @nesreen_amin
Nesreen Amin
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Rogena

Instagram:@rogenaofficial
Rogena
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Yasmin Raeis

Instagram: @cairofilms
Yasmin Raeis
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Bushra

Instagram: @cairofilms
Bushra
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Black and White Red Carpet Looks

Rania Mansour

Instagram: @cairofilms
Rania Mansour
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Injy El Mokkaddem

Instagram: @injyelmokkaddem
Injy El Mokkaddem
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Hana Shiha

Instagram: @hanashiha
Hana Shiha
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Eman El Assi

Instagram: @emanelassiofficial
Eman El Assi
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Dorra Zarrouk

Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk
Dorra Zarrouk
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Ola Roshdy

Instagram: @ola.roshdy
Ola Roshdy
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Razan Moughrabi

Instagram: @cairofilms
Razan Moughrabi
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Rania Youssef

Instagram: @raniayoussef_
Rania Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Passant Shawky

Instagram: @cairofilms
Passant Shawky
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Yasmine Al Massri

Instagram: @cairofilms
Yasmine Al Massri
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Passant Shawky

Instagram: @passantshawky
Passant Shawky
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Rania Mansour

Instagram: @raniamansourofficial
Rania Mansour
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Mais Hamdan

Instagram: @cairofilms
Mais Hamdan
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Rania Mansour

Instagram: @raniamansourofficial
Rania Mansour
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Rania Youssef

Instagram: @raniayoussef_
Rania Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Rania & Nourhan Mansour

Instagram: @raniamansourofficial
Rania & Nourhan Mansour
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Rania Mansour

Instagram: @raniamansourofficial
Rania Mansour
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Rania Youssef

Instagram: @raniayoussef_
Rania Youssef
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Yasmine Al Massri

Instagram: @jazmasri
Yasmine Al Massri
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Mariam El Khosht

Instagram: @mariam.el.khosht
Mariam El Khosht
Cairo International Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet Dresses

Nour

Instagram: @cairofilms
Nour


You might also like




Tags: Cairo international film festival  Cairo fashion  Arab celebrities  Celebrities  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity looks  Celebrity style  Egypt fashion  Egypt  Egyptian actresses  Gowns  Dresses  Dresses 2019  Evening dresses  Black fashion  White fashion  Red carpet  Red carpet 2019  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2019  Yousra  Mona zaki  Dorra zarrouk  Hend sabry 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑