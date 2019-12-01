Celebrities Wore Black and White to the Cairo International Film Festival

The 2019 Cairo International Film Festival just ended and we had to talk about how the stars were able to grab the spotlight with their dazzling red carpet looks. Most of the celebrities went for black and white dresses for the opening ceremony up until the closing one as well. Why black and white? Sure, it gives a timeless classic elegant look, but black and white looks also serve a lot of other fashion purposes that we're going to be showing you now...





Black dresses are incredibly flattering





Black dresses were a lot of people's choice on the red carpet. Black is very flattering and it suits everyone. Engy Wegdan looked stunning in a beautiful black dress. Yousra chose a one-shoulder black dress with silver detail.





Black and white dresses for a classic formal look





Send Sabry and Mona Zaki wore beautiful elegant white dresses, while Hind Sabri and Mona Zaki chose white dresses. Dorra, Nesreen Tafesh and Rania Youssef wore black dresses. Nesreen Tafesh wore a beautiful white gown that looked elegant and royal.





Bold and soft looks in black





Black leather dresses were a bold modern choice by actresses Heidy Karam and Reem Moustafa . Mais Hamdan, however, picked a beautiful velvet dress that gave her a soft romantic look.





White dresses









There were some really beautiful white dresses on the red carpet. Mai Selim's dress was a showstopper; simple, ethereal and absolutely beautiful. Mona Zaki, Hend Sabry and Bushra also wore white dresses at the Cairo International Film Festival red carpet.



A mix between black and white

And then there was both, a mixture between black and white in one look. Dorra wore a checkered blazer dress and paired it over-the-knee-boots and Rania Youssef wore a mixed striped dress.





Scroll below for more Cairo International Film Festival 2019 red carpet looks...