July 15, 2019 03:35 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
Get Beyoncé's Lion King Look: 7 Blazer and Skirt Combos You Can Shop
I know that most of you are focusing your excitement on the remake of Lion King that's coming out, and we're right there with you. But, seeing Beyoncé at the Lion King premiere is having us excited about something else as well. Beyoncé in an Alexander McQueen dress that looks like a blazer and sheer skirt combination that we can wear to our next evening event, is all we can think about.
Image Credits: Getty Images Via Vogue
Dior made a mark with their popularizing of skirts and especially magnificent tulle skirts. I had never thought about pairing tulle skirts with a blazer. Seeing Beyoncé's bedazzled blazer and that beautiful flow of tulle really inspired me to help you get the look. So here are some glamours blazer and skirt outfit ideas so you can get Beyoncé's Lion King premiere look.
1. Blazer: Moschino Tiger Poplin Jacket
Skirt: Chicwish My Secret Weapon Skirt
One of my personal favorites just because I can't get over how loud this bedazzled Moschino blazer is.
2. Blazer: Pinko Belted Longline Blazer
Skirt: Chicwish Shooting Stars Skirt
For those of you who love gold, or if gold suits you, this blazer skirt combo would be a dream on you.
3. Blazer: Alice + Olivia Jace Blazer
Skirt: Sorelle Skirts Stars Tutu Skirt
When I saw this Sorelle skirt, I went on a hunt to find the perfect blazer match for it and thankfully it was a match made in heaven.
4. Blazer: Christopher Kane Crystal-Chain Jacket
Skirt: Sorelle Skirts Rainbow Pallette Skirt
This look is a little inspired by punk. I picked the jacket mainly because I felt like it was a more subtle version of Beyoncé's Alexander McQueen dress.
5. Blazer: Zara Buttoned Vest
Skirt: Dior Tulle Skirt
Pink is still very much hot in fashion, I'm love with the color of this blazer vest and I didn't want to take away too from it with a dramatic skirt. So, I love with this simple classic black tulle skirt.
6. Blazer: H&M Two-Button Blazer
Skirt: Brunello Cucinelli Check Print Skirt
Are you over plaid? Well don't be. This outfit below might change your mind about it. Plain tulle skirt is new, different and might not be for everyone, but something about it is luring me in.
7. Blazer: Boohoo Leopard Print Blazer Dress
Skirt: Dior Tulle Pleated Skirt
Another dreamy Dior skirt, but this one shows some leg, which I think is perfect so that this blazer dress doesn't drown the whole look. I also think this would look really cool having the blazer opened, not buttoned.
Main Image Credits: Getty Images Via Vogue - Instagram @beyonce
