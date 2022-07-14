9 Pieces of Clothing and Accessories You Shouldn’t Buy Online!

Have you ever bought a piece of clothing or accessories online and they didn’t fit you or looked nothing like the pictures? What about the fabric or material? Were you in shock when you received the items to find that the material is cheap or the fabric isn’t as soft as you expected? Additionally, did you know that bra sizes differ from one brand to another?

Many of us have gone through bad online shopping experiences, so we decided to pass our experience to you to avoid the mistakes that most of us make when shopping online.

9 Pieces of clothing and accessories that should not be bought online:

1- Swimwear









Image credit: ohhcouture.com

Shopping for swimwear online is more fun for people who hate visiting retail stores or going to the mall. However, swimwear is one of the items that should not be bought online because sizing usually tends to change depending on the design and brand. Moreover, not every store will allow returning or exchanging this type of clothing.

2- Formal Suits









Image credit: Dianne D'Aloia on Pinterest

Even if you know your size, be it small, large, or double extra-large, the variance between suit designs and brands can be overwhelming. For example, if your usual size is medium, some brands’ designs may be oversized, in which the size “small” would be perfect for you. That’s why it’s always better and easier to shop for formal suits in stores and double-check the fit in the fitting room.

3- Expensive Jewelry









Image credit: whowhatwear.com

Every time you scroll down your social media accounts, you’ll find plenty of discounts on fine jewelry brands. However, it is too difficult to trust the quality of a pair of diamond earrings online, especially with so many pages and accounts that sell fake products. Fine jewelry is a big investment, so it is better to buy quality jewelry in-store and pay more money than to pay less to a relatively unreliable online seller. Unless the seller or jewelry designer has a good reputation and is known for the quality of their products, don’t buy jewelry online.

4- Wedding Dresses









Image credit: weddinginspirasi.com

Your wedding dress is the most significant dress you'll ever wear in your life, so you need to make sure that it fits you like a glove before finalizing your purchase. You don’t want to turn the most exciting shopping experience into a failure. Therefore, never risk buying your wedding online even if you think it’s the dress of your dreams.

5- Bras









Image credit: urbanoutfitters.com

Buying bras online is risky because sizes differ from one brand to another and it is impossible to return or exchange a bra.

A study of more than 1.3 million fashion e-commerce customers found that some of the most used words on the Internet are “size,” “proportion,” and “quality.” This means that most people who end up buying online are either happy or disappointed with the sizes and the whole shopping experience.

6- Sunglasses









Image credit: wheredidugetthat.com

Unless you have tried the pair of sunglasses you chose to purchase, buying sunglasses online is an unnecessary risk. Imagine your sunglasses arrive at your doorstep, you put them on, and you instantly hate the way they look or feel; how would you feel? You’re left with nothing but bringing them back to the store, which will obligate you to pay the shipping cost and waste your time.

7- Shoes









Image credit: whowhatwear.com

When you buy a pair of shoes online without trying them on, you may find them too small or too big, depending on the design, brand, and manufacturer.

If returning or exchanging your order a couple of times is okay for you, feel free to buy the shoes you want online. Or instead, you can make one visit to the store and try on several sizes and designs until you have your long-waited-for Cinderella moment!

8- Jeans









Image credit: whowhatwear.co.uk

The one thing that's more difficult to find than the right pair of shoes is a pair of jeans that fits you just right. Some brands are sized small while others are large. Moreover, each pair of jeans will fit you differently. Since buying jeans is already hard enough, try to make your purchases easier by visiting retail stores and trying them on.

9- Headscarves









One of the accessories that many hijabi women get confused about is the headscarf because of the width of the veil, its size, material, and color of course. Only pictures can be deceptive, so it is mandatory to try the headscarves in stores so you don’t fall into these unnecessary traps.

In conclusion, online shopping can be interesting to some, but it has some fatal downsides. That’s why it’s preferable to avoid it so you can truly enjoy shopping and be happy with your purchases.

Main image credit: @paulinamaldonadostylist on Instagram