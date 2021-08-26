4 Comfortable Pants to Help You Through That Time of the Month

Our bodies and moods change a lot during that time of the month; we're bloated and have cramps all the time, and the mood swings, oh my God, don't get me started! Sometimes all we want to do is curl up in bed with some snacks and binge watch any Netflix show. But, unfortunately, we have to go out if we have work or an important errand to run.

10 Things You Should Know About Your Period

Some pants that we wear on a regular basis are very comfortable and look good on us, but when we get our period, those pants turn from our favorite to a nightmare due to how uncomfortably tight they are. I can assure you that this is normal because your body is going through a lot of changes during this time. This does not indicate that you will stay at home until your period is over; rather, you will go out in style because this article includes 4 comfortable pants to help you get through that time of the month.

1. High waisted pants are your new BFF









Image Credits: Pinterest

There are two types of people who believe that high-waisted pants will help with cramps and those who believe that anything that is too tight will hurt, but regardless of which group you belong to, high-waisted pants are ideal for you during your period, because they hide your bloated tummy. Plus, anything with a low cut on your waist will hurt you more and more when you're on your period.

2. When we're on our period, we can never say no to jeans.









Image Credits: Mango

We all know that jeans are a staple part of our wardrobe that we will never need to get rid of, and that is why they are a good choice during this "moody time." It is best to go for jeans that are dark-colored and are not skinny, as most of us are worried about bright colors during our periods. Look for jeans that are comfortable for you and will fit you well, and make sure your pad, tampon or menstrual cups stays in place. We always try to avoid any sort of wedgie or that pad moving and we try to fix it, yes we've all been there, not our best time for sure.

3. Wear patterned pants









Image Credits: H&M, Ideas Consejos

Okay, we've all had small leaks at some point in our lives, and it's completely normal. If you're always afraid of this happening, you can opt for patterned pants, which help camouflage any sort of unpleasant accidents. Most patterned pants are made of comfortable materials, and some have adjustable elastic waists that you can adjust to your liking.

If you are using a menstrual cup for the first time and are worried about leakage, I recommend wearing it with patterned pants. This will help to cover up any incident, and if you need pants with a tighter fabric, such as jeans, you can wear one that is patterned instead of cotton. But don't forget to always keep it in dark colors so you don't have to worry all the time.



4. Let's get back to the leggings or joggers









Image Credits: Fashion Jackson

Leggings were once so trendy that you'd see everyone wearing them to any sort of outing or event, but we have to admit they're super comfortable, which is why they're perfect for this time of the month. If you don't want the bulge of your pads to show, pair it with an oversized tee. If you're worried about stains, wrap a shirt around your waist for a stylish look.

And if you're not a pad girl and prefer tampons, leggings are the best option because you don't have to worry about your pad showing or not. Another comfortable option is joggers, which are your new bestie for the next couple of days if you're not a big fan of leggings and want something with the same level of comfort while wearing a tampon.

