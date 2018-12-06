 var mapping1 = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([1024, 768], [640, 360]). // Desktop addSize([384, 216], [384, 216]). // Mobile build();
Fashion Header image fustany winter brides gown fabrics bridesweddingwire en

| by Salma Khattab

10 Gown Design Ideas That Will Keep a Winter Bride Warm on Her Big Day

Are you a winter bride-to-be? This is the right place to be! If you're too worried about how your wedding gown will look like, or you're too concerned about whether it will fit the weather or not, keep reading. 

Most winter brides pick the easiest solution for overcoming the cold weather by putting on a white fur or coat. However, sometimes it just changes the whole bridal look they dream of. Today, I've managed to gather you a list of out-of-the-box designs of wedding gowns that are custom-made for cold weather. Also, there are tips on how to integrate any external piece with your wedding dress to look exactly like it's a main part of the design. Follow up for more!

1. Integrate faux fur in the gown design itself. This usually looks better than wearing a normal dress and then wearing an external furry piece that might not be matching.

undefined

2. Use feathery fabrics whether in the lower part of your A-line dress or near the shoulders. This fabric in particular gives volume and warmth so you won't be needing to wear a 'jacket'.

undefined

3. Who said wool won't work well for a wedding gown? Many brides take what you may consider a 'risk' by using wool as a main fabric in their bridal gowns, and they absolutely nailed it!

undefined

4. If you wear a faux fur piece, do it right! Pick one that looks like a crop top or that looks like part of the dress.

undefined

5. Try the overall hooded cape! It would be even more awesome if it had furry endings/tips. How unique! Also, this solution will enable you to enjoy your dress when you get indoors, and at the same time, it will look really magnificent and royal in outdoor photos!

undefined

6. Look for heavy fabrics. Wedding gowns with long capes are perfect for winter weddings. The length and material of the cape will keep you warm and will look absolutely chic.

undefined

7. Heavily embroidered fabrics are miracle makers when it comes to winter wedding gowns. Most summer brides suffer the heat which makes it very hard to pick an embroidered dress, so why not make use of this brilliant fabric as a winter bride? You will preserve the look of your dreams while still keeping yourself warm! You're welcome.

undefined

8. Take velvet to the next level by making it look bridal. This could be done if you mix and match some dentelle or lace with white velvet. Without having to create extra volume, you'll turn into a glamorous, cold-free bride!

undefined

9. Go for the extremely puffy cut! Here, even if you use a normal fabric that isn't so heavy, the puffed tulle underneath will do the job and keep you warm. Also, make sure to make the upper part a long-sleeved tight one. This will embrace your body shape and won't make you look extra baggy on your special day.

undefined

10. Consider a design where the upper part looks like a formal classy vest, and the lower part is a whole bunch of puffy layered tulle. This cut will keep you both warm and elegant.

undefined

That's not all! Keep scrolling for more inspirations down below..


You can now get the help of a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suits your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.

Main image credits: www.bridesweddingwire.com

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


