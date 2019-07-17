5 Reasons Why Cancer Women and Scorpio Men Make a Good Match

Cancer woman together with Scorpio man make a magical match. Both signs are very unique and special. They both struggle to find their true match when it comes to love and relationships. They often make a strong couple and they share a very intimate connection. They share so many things in common, which is one the reasons why cancer and scorpio relationships make very good couple matches. Here are 5 more reasons why the cancer woman and scorpio man are compatible:

1. They Both Value Intimacy

They both understand the importance of having intimacy in their relationship and they work hard to build it through time.

2. They appreciate privacy

They both want their life to be their own. So often they are private and they have a high level of connectivity.

3. They both want less drama

Both the Scorpio man and cancer woman love life and try to enjoy it as much as possible. So, they maintain a low dramatic level even in quarrels.

4. They give each other space

They both understand that personal space is sacred. So they give each other their deserved personal space without intruding.

5. Scorpio man is intense and Cancer women understands that

Cancer woman usually understands how intense the Scorpio man and how emotional he is, even if it doesn’t show.

In general, Cancer and Scorpio make one of the strongest couples and their relationship usually lasts and survives many obstacles.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @couplegoals