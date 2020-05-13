10 Extremely Nostalgic Playstation Games That You Can Still Play Now!

Since PlayStation 5 is almost here, we thought we'd take a trip down memory lane and look back at nostalgic classic video games that we all know and love from our days with PlayStation 2. We've all played them, seen them, grown up with them or even just heard them in the background...

Here are 11 classic PS2 games you can play on PS4:

1. Grand Theft Auto: GTA Vice City





Go back to the 1980s Miami vibes and pastel suits and help Tommy Vercetti find those who set him up and got him in prison. With improved graphics but the same old feel, you’ll find it easy to jump right back in.

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas





Relive Carl Johnson’s adventures in ultimately one the best Grand Theft Auto games ever made. Experience this classic along with all the crazy cheat codes (don’t forget to get your handwritten cheat list out) in its original glory.

3. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy









Jump back into all the remakes of the original Crash Bandicoot with slightly altered gameplay, a new soundtrack as well as high definition cutscenes. This game includes all 3 of your favorite Crash Bandicoot games. Spin, jump, and dodge as you take on epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all.

4. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled









Despite what Mario Kart lovers might say, this classic racing game has a place in all our hearts. In this remake of the original Crash Team Racing from 1999, jump in your karts and take on your friends with online multiplayer modes as well as a new look and soundtrack.

5. Metal Slug Anthology





Perhaps one of the easiest video games. When the music starts as you turn it on, it will immediately take you back in time. It's a great action-packed legend of a game that you can enjoy with a friend. Also, it’s this game’s quirky sense of humor and hilarious cartoon style that made it an instant success when it first came out in 1996.

6. Bully





Who knew school could be so much fun? Follow Jimmy Hopkins and his efforts to rise through the ranks of the school system and watch all the drama unfold. Even if you’re good, you’ll find it hard to remain kind with the school's many bullies. Just be careful to not become a bully yourself. Choose your clique and jump right in!



7. Resident Evil Code Veronica X









Help siblings Claire and Chris Redfield with their fight against zombies and other monstrosities. The game doesn’t look much better than its original but the experience will definitely hit home for those who’ve played it in the past.

8. Max Payne





One of the first games to slow down time and let you experience gunplay in slow-motion, Max Payne was ahead of its time. Help Max track down those responsible for the death of his wife and child as he follows the trail of drug dealers and assassins. The game looks even better than ever with its increased resolution.



9. Jak Series









The stunning worlds of Jak and Daxter along with its complex storytelling were a must-have for anyone growing up with a PlayStation. You can find 4 of the 5 Jak games on PS4 today.



10. ADK Damashii





You don’t need to have had a PlayStation for these last 2 games as they were hard to miss in any arcade you went to as a child. Enjoy this street fighting classic without having to ask your parents for more coins to put in the arcade machines.

