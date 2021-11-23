Black Friday is this weekend *YAY* I'm excited, but my credit card isn't. Now is your chance to buy everything on your wish list because some local brands are having major sales, and because we at Fustany love to support local brands and help you with your shopping, I'll be telling you all about the brands you need to know about. So, here are the major discounts from 15 local brands that you don't want to miss out on.

Let start with fashion

In Your Shoe





"In your shoe" is having a major sale on some of their items, including their comfortable "Pjoys" and long-sleeved tees. The best part is that they have great deals on bucket hats, and who says you can't wear a bucket hat in the winter? We can't forget that they are also having a sale on their socks. So go to their website to take advantage of their fantastic deals.

Dress Code





They are well-known for their fashionable pieces, and they are currently offering up to 70% off their winter and summer collections. Guess what, all of the colours they have are very trendy right now. Check out their website to see what's on sale.

Opio





Opio is well-known for the diverse range of products it provides. On their website, you can style yourself from head to toe. The best part is that they have up to 70% off. So, go ahead and visit their website and start planning those new outfits for chic winter looks.

Get Palma





Palma is well-known for their boho-inspired designs and leather goods. They are offering up to 70% off on the majority of their products. So, if you're looking for a new handbag with a matching belt, check out their website to see what's on sale.

Doodle Factory





Doodle Factory, known for their fun patterns and the great cause behind it, is having up to 70% off. So, if you've been thinking about getting a cool pair of yoga pants to wear to your next yoga class, now's the time to go to their website and check out all of the items on sale.

Clai





We all know that polymer clay jewellery is becoming popular, and if you're looking for one-of-a-kind clay earrings, look no further than "Clai." They have a 25% discount on all of their products, and guess what? They can create any design you desire.

Terra









Terra is known for their simple designs that feature colourful beads and stones, and if you're looking for jewellery to compliment your outfit, Terra is the place to go. The good news is that they are having very nice deals because of Black Friday, so go check their Instagram, you will find everything you need there.

Let's talk about beauty

Braes





Known for their naturally made beauty products, they are having a sale this month on everything, so if you want something for your hair or maybe face or maybe you want to go big and go for both, they are having a discount with amazing prices. Check out their website for more information.

Bubblzz Bath & Body Co





Bubblzz is well-known for their fruity-scented beauty products, and they currently have some fantastic deals that you won't want to miss. All I'm going to say is that it's 20% off, so what are you waiting for? Go stock up on body lotions. You can also view their entire product line on their website.

Earth Owls





When it comes to beauty products, vegan and cruelty-free are two things that make me happy. Earth owls are having a buy one get one free sale, and their scrubs are simply amazing, so if you're looking for a nice creamy scrub, this is the place to go. More of their wonderful products can be found on their website.

Leda Beauty

A brand founded by a mother and daughter, who are quite adorable, and whose products are quite amazing. They are currently running a promotion in which you can buy one and receive a 50% discount on the second. So, go ahead and look into what you want and don't let yourself miss out. Visit their website for more beauty products.

Shea Body Boutique

They are well-known for their hair and skin care products, which have a pleasant aroma. They have a fantastic Black Friday deal where you can buy one and get one free. So, if you wanted to try any of their products, now is your chance. You can see more of their work on their website.

Joviality





Joviality is well-known for their curly-friendly products and other high-quality products. They are offering a 20% discount on their products. So go to their website to see what deals are available to help you get started on your Natural Hair journey.

Areej Aromatherapy

If you want to balance your mind and soul, consider purchasing aromatherapy products. Areej is offering a 20% discount on their products. So, if you're running low on oils, now is the time to restock. You could also look at their website for additional products and deals.

Soul & More

"Soul & More" is best known for their natural skin care products, including a two-in-one product that is both a soap and a luffa. It smells wonderful and leaves your skin feeling extremely soft. They are offering discounts of up to 40% on their products, and you can find more discounts on their website.



