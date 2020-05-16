Fustany Talks: Ramadan 2020 From the Expectations to Reality

New to ‘Fustany Talks’? This is our latest series of articles where we have real conversations about topics that people are yet to open up about and discuss freely. Each of the Fustany Team members discusses it from their own personal experiences. Follow our #FustanyTalks for the latest content and join the conversation. You can also suggest our next topic here.

---

Every year we wait for Ramadan, waiting for the spread of positive energy, the street decorations, filling our homes with lights and lamps along with the huge family gatherings. But this year is different, we're facing the COVID-19 pandemic and most countries are on lockdown and everyone is social distancing. With these circumstances, I've been feeling as if the Ramadan vibes and spirit has disappeared, when all I've been looking forward to was optimism and Ramadan related activities along with watching this year's TV series as usual.

This is why, I decided to ask the Fustany Team about their hopes and expectations for Ramadan 2020 vs. the reality that happened, now that we're almost at the end of Ramadan. These were their answers:

I was looking forward to spending Ramadan Iftar with my friends

Nancy said she is used to meeting up with her friends every Ramadan and having Iftar at least once a week with them, no matter if it's at one of their homes or at their favorite restaurant, it's always a huge gathering. But this year with the quarantine and the lockdown, she's spending it at home, in fact she says: "I haven't seen my friends in over 2 months."

I want to spend Ramadan in bed doing nothing

As for Farida, she says that she always longs to spend Ramadan in bed doing nothing, when she never really means it. This year her wish actually cam true as she comments "I am spending all of Ramadan lying in bed every single day, afternoon and night."

This is the best Ramadan I've ever had

"I'm a practical person" Jasmine starts, when talking about her Ramadan expectations this year. She said she was expecting things to be this way and anticipated how her Ramadan 2020 was going to look like so she wasn't surprised. In fact, she wasn't bothered about it at all unlike most people because she prefers spending Ramadan at home with her family. In past years, what she didn't like most was that she spend long hours at work, comes home exhausted, so she didn't have the energy to enjoy the holy month. "This Ramadan is the best ever, I get to enjoy it with my family."

Family gatherings this Ramadan are very different

For me, Mai, I was so happy when Ramadan was nearing and waiting for the Ramadan vibes and decorations everywhere, from lights to lamps all over the streets. But most of all, that I'll be enjoying the fun gatherings with the family or with friends. This was not the case this year... The streets were empty, I just had to decorate my house to feel the Ramadan spirit. I was wondering how I'd spend Ramadan without inviting the relatives for Iftar and staying up late with them. Our only solution was to have video calls from time to time to see every member of the family and talk about the Ramadan 2020 series they're watching, as we used to.

How did you spend this Ramadan in comparison to your expectations?

Main Image Credits: Instagram nareemanfawzy