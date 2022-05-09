After the long Eid break with its cookies and desserts and the delicious food we enjoyed in Ramadan, all of us have probably gained some extra weight. Well, since we’re back to work and the usual daily routine, it is time to establish a healthy routine that gets us back in shape. But, how to develop a healthy morning routine that actually works? How do you keep yourself motivated to stick to this routine and see the results you’re looking for? Read on and we will answer your questions and provide you with everything you need to know about establishing a healthy morning routine...

When we say morning routine, we mean everything that happens in the morning, including your wake time, breakfast, habits, and everything in between.

It All Starts with Your Alarm

First things first, to start a morning routine, you have to really give yourself enough time to enjoy every bit of your morning. Waking up early is key for a healthy, successful routine. Try to wake up an hour before your usual waking time. Instead of hurrying to work or school, take your time to feel the morning breeze, prepare your breakfast peacefully, choose your outfit, and exercise a little. Moreover, when you set your alarm, remember to choose a cheerful song that makes you happy when you wake up. You don’t want to choose noisy music that makes waking up harder than it already is.

Get up from Your Bed

Waking up at a specific hour is challenging, especially for late sleepers. However, waking up is not our target; getting up from bed and doing other activities is what we’re looking for here. As soon as your alarm rings, get up, make your bed, open your windows, and let the natural light in. Once you face the daylight, your body will automatically be alert before you even grab your morning cup of coffee. Furthermore, don’t spend time on your phone. Checking messages, Instagram pictures, and Facebook notifications is not what you should be doing on early mornings. Set your phone aside and start practicing your morning routine peacefully.

Proper Skincare Routine

Many women may neglect taking care of their skin simply because they don’t have enough time on their hands. Well, this is your chance to truly embrace a proper skincare routine that suits your skin type and makes your body feel fresh and youthful.

Have a Nutritious Breakfast

Grabbing something off the counter and calling it breakfast isn’t really ideal. Waking up early will allow you to prepare a nutritious breakfast that makes you full as well as lively and physically fit. Your breakfast should include protein and fibers to fuel your body with the necessary nutrients and energy.

Exercise, Walk, or Stretch

Moving your body or doing any kind of exercise is mandatory to stay healthy and fit. Eating nutritious food isn’t enough to shake these extra calories and stubborn fat. You don’t necessarily have to hit the gym or practice high-intensity exercises. Keep it simple and minimal so you can make it easier for you to stick to this routine. Gradually, you can increase the intensity of your workout to burn more calories.

Do Something You Love

We always tend to get too busy with household chores, work, and daily responsibilities. Take this chance to do something that makes you happy and satisfied; something that you aren’t able to do any other time of the day. For example, if you love to draw, doodle, paint, or anything else, make some time for this hobby in your morning routine, even just for 15 or 30 minutes.

Enjoy a Dear-Diary Moment

Don’t you miss jotting down your feelings or just writing whatever that comes to your mind? Record everything you want in your diary while you’re sipping your morning coffee. If you don’t like journals, you can make a to-do list to organize your thoughts and plan your day, week, or month.

Finding yourself and spending quality time alone is important for your mental health. Moreover, balancing your life and enhancing your lifestyle can boost your mood and make you a healthier, more productive person. Establishing a healthy morning routine can be challenging at first, especially if your work starts really early. However, don’t hesitate to create a routine that suits your schedule and time.

