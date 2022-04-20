Egyptian Brands That Hit the Scene in Ramadan 2022 Series and Ads

As usual, while watching ads and drama series during Ramadan and how they discuss women’s issues and social topics, we also keep a close eye on fashion trends and look for those behind them. We can’t deny how proud we are, year after year, of the Egyptian brands that have become the go-to for most of our superstars. This year, in particular, we noticed that many stars are looking glamorous wearing apparel and jewelry made by Egyptian hands, in both advertisements and series, to encourage the women who watch them support these Egyptian brands that offer products of no less quality or value than international ones. Some of these brands actually make it internationally and become widely known outside of Egypt.

We find that it would be great to present to you a list of Egyptian brands that caught our attention in the Ramadan 2022 series and ads, so keep on reading...

“BY Nazazy” by the Fashion Designer Nour Azazi

Our beautiful star, Nelly Karim, made a special appearance in an advertisement for a telecommunications company in a dazzling floral dress. This dress was designed by Nour Al-Azzazi, an Egyptian fashion designer known for her modern and highly-innovative designs. She has also designed many outfits for several celebrities on various occasions and festivals.

“Menna Boudy” Egyptian Jewelry Brand

The Egyptian jewelry brand, Menna Boudy, appeared strongly during this season’s series, as the stars Hanadi Mehanna and Reem Mustafa were wearing distinctive earrings from this brand in their series "Maktoob Alia" and "Suits in Arabic." Menna Boudy is a brand that offers silver and gold-plated jewelry, whose designs are characterized by a young, modern spirit and are all handcrafted by Egyptian hands.

“BOEMO” Egyptian Clothing Brand

In the series "Rag’een Ya Hawa", the beautiful Salma Abu Deif was rocking some elegant and modern jackets designed by the Egyptian brand BOEMO. The brand is known for providing unique pieces of clothing with a special handmade touch that makes them distinctive.

The young star, Aya Samaha, also wore an elegant red coat that caught our eyes in one of the episodes of the series, "Rag’een Ya Hawa" and it was designed by the Egyptian brand, The Kut. This brand seeks to create clothes that can be styled in numerous and innovative ways to suit different times and occasions and can easily be harmonious with other pieces of clothing in your wardrobe.

“Play Nice Accessories” Egyptian Accessories Brand

One of the brands that have a noticeable presence in Ramadan 2022 ads is Play Nice Accessories. The gorgeous star, Jamila Awad, was wearing exquisite earrings designed by Play Nice Accessories during an ad. This brand is known for its colorful, cheerful, and elegant accessory designs.

“Mia” Egyptian Fashion Brand

In another advertisement for a telecom company the fashionable star, Dina El-Sherbiny rocked an elegant patterned jumpsuit that was properly suitable for the cheerful spring mood of the ad. The jumpsuit was designed by Mia, which is an Egyptian contemporary fashion brand that offers premium clothing for women.

“Maison DZ” by the Fashion Designer Dina Abu Zeid

In one of the episodes of the series "Maktoob Alayya", the star Hanadi Mehanna wore a wedding dress with a simple and elegant design, which was designed by the Egyptian fashion brand Maison DZ. This brand, owned by the fashion designer Dina Abu Zeid, offers many wedding and evening dresses, all of which are distinguished by elegance and uniqueness.

We’re expecting to witness more Egyptian brands during the upcoming episodes of the Ramadan 2022 series until the end of this season.