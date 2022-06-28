How to Enjoy Your Vacation with The Kids?

Going on a vacation with your little ones is never easy. As a parent, you’ll always have things on the back of your mind stressing you out about the whole idea. “Will I have fun?” “Will the kids behave or sit silently while we’re on our way?” These questions and more like them will always cross your mind while you’re planning your family vacation. However, when you read the following guide, these worries will go out the window and you’ll know that this vacation will be added to your “happy memories” book. Let’s get started and tell you how you can enjoy your vacation with the kids.

First and foremost, the first two things that always make moms worry are:

1- not packing properly or forgetting important things

2- and keeping the kids entertained and happy so they can have fun too.

Image credit: @karenwazen

Leave Extra Time and Take It Slow

When you’re traveling alone, you can be clumsy and lazy so you can just make it on time to catch your flight or bus. However, when you’re traveling with your kids, you need to leave extra time beforehand. For example, if you’re taking a flight, arrive at the airport at least one hour before departure. The same concept applies to everything on your vacation. You don’t want to miss your flight because it either took you too long to wake your toddler up or the stroller decided to get extra heavy all of a sudden.

Don’t Overpack

We know that you want your kids to have everything they can possibly want, especially when you’re far away from home. You may end up packing their entire toy box and their favorite snacks so you don’t give them a chance to go fussy or miss home. Well, this is a terrible idea! You should know that no matter where you go, your kids will adapt and live. Moreover, carrying your child and a heavy bag simultaneously will hardly make you enjoy your trip; on the contrary, you’ll be physically exhausted and unable to have fun.

Book Everything Beforehand If Possible

If you’re an adventurer who likes to travel not knowing which hotel you’re going to stay in or what’s going to happen the following day, sorry to break it to you, but you can’t be that with your kids. It is mandatory to have everything booked beforehand, including your hotel, entertainment, and everything else that can be booked. Leave little room for spontaneous activities because it is difficult to be adventurous with needy kids.

Always Have Snacks

Hungry kids can not only ruin your mood, but can also make the entire vacation miserable. Wherever you go, always pack snacks in your bag. Ensure that you have a combination of healthy sweet and salty snacks. Even if you’re going to have dinner, pack snacks for your little ones. The dinner can be served late or you may get held up while you’re on your way to the restaurant.

Image credit: @chiaraferragni

Avoid Late Night Departures

Whether you’re traveling by car, bus, or plane, it is best to travel late mornings or early afternoons. You don’t want to wake your kids two or three hours earlier than their usual wake time because you’ll be giving them a reason to be fussy and a huge chance for meltdowns. Moreover, avoid traveling or arriving late at your destination. It is preferable to aim for their nap time. Furthermore, when you travel early afternoons, you’ll unlikely find traffic and may also find cheaper tickets at airports.

All-Inclusive or a Place with a Kitchen

If you’re staying at a hotel, it’s preferable to book an all-inclusive one, especially if you don’t want to do a lot of planning. It is easier to have everything in one place rather than going to several places so it’s easier for you to move around. However, if you’re going to choose a different accommodation, make sure you choose a place with a kitchen so you can make the kids feel at home. It will be easier to prepare snacks and meals whenever the little ones feel hungry.

Check Your Destination’s Weather

Before booking your destination, it is important to check the weather. You should avoid countries or destinations that may have expectedly bad weather. Moreover, when you book your destination, you need to check the weather two days before traveling to ensure that there aren't any sudden changes. According to the weather conditions, you’ll pack proper clothes for your children to make sure that they’ll stay happy and comfortable throughout the whole vacation.

Take It Easy and Expect Things to Go Wrong

No matter what you do, expect that things may go wrong. Even if you take care of all of the previous tips, still, your kids can start crying or start a tantrum out of nowhere. Nonetheless, be sure that you can still handle the situation. Kids are unexpected, so always be prepared and ready and never allow these hiccups to ruin your mood.

Main Image Credit: @nouraridaofficial