Lifestyle Header image best restaurants in elsahel fustant main

| by Mariam Youssef

Your Guide to The Best Restaurants in ElSahel

If you’re planning to go to ElSahel soon, you know that there are plenty of fun activities waiting for you there. Besides these cool activities that will make your vacation special, it is important to know more about the restaurants there too. Ensure that your dining experience will be as enjoyable as your stay by checking out the below list of the best restaurants in ElSahel.

1. The Smokery

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

We’ll start off with the most well-known restaurant in ElSahel- The Smokery. If you want sophistication, elegance, tastiness, and everything in between, this restaurant will surely become your new favorite. You can find it in Marassi Marina overlooking a fantastic view that will make your meal more enjoyable.

Contact Info:

Phone number: 01026019175

Facebook Page: The Smokery

Instagram: The Smokery

2. Ted’s

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

Located in Designia Mall, Alexandria, Ted’s offers a top-notch dining experience that’s worth every penny you’ll spend there. From delicious breakfast to finger-licking-good main courses, you’re going to love this place.

Contact Info:

Phone number: 16885

Facebook Page: Ted's

Instagram: Ted's

3. Galambo

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

If you’re looking for fresh, delicious seafood, Galambo is the place to go. Accompanied by a sunset bar, this restaurant is considered one of the best in ElSahel because it basically ticks all the boxes. You can find it in Hacienda White in a very attractive spot.

Contact Info:

Phone number: 01000004892

Facebook Page: Galambo

Instagram: Galambo

4. Crave


best restaurants in elsahel fustany

If you’re heading to Alex, you should make a stop at Crave restaurant for a fine dining experience. It provides authentic meals that satisfy the foodie’s cravings. It is located in Casino Al Shatby, which is a strategic place. They're also known for their signature dish Salmon Teriyaki, which is pure perfection.

Contact Info:

Phone number: 16788

Facebook Page: Crave

Instagram: Crave

5. Clams and Claws

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

As the name suggests, this restaurant is known for its excellent, fresh seafood. Visited and loved by plenty of celebrities, you’ll surely find it very appealing and classy. You can easily find it in The Alley, North Coast.

Contact Info:

Menu

Facebook Page: Clams and Claws

Instagram: Clams and Claws

6. Serena Eatery

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

Found in two spots in ElSahel, this restaurant is a must-try. If you’re going to Alexandria, then you can find it at Terminal 9 Food Hall, Fouad Street. You can also find it at Lakeyard, Hacienda White.

Contact Info:

Phone number: 01125555339

Facebook Page: Serena Eatery

Instagram: Serena Eatery

7. Le Sidi

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

Enjoy a unique stay and tasty, top-notch food at Le Sidi. Besides being a great hotel in Hacienda Bay, it’s also a perfect place to experience fine dining. 

Contact Info:

Phone number: +2 01129990004

+2 01129990005

+2 01129990006

Website: Le Sidi

Instagram: Le Sidi

8. Mori Sushi

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

Sushi lovers, where are you at? Mori Sushi has to make it to this list because of its superb sushi experience. Even if you’re not big on sushi, you can find some appetizing meals as well that will surely satisfy your cravings.

Contact Info:

Phone number: 16885

Facebook Page: Mori Sushi Official

Instagram: Mori Sushi

9. Carlo’s

best restaurants in elsahel fustany

“Satisfy your hunger and relax in style” is their motto and we believe that they truly provide exactly that. Located in Telal, North Coast, Carlo’s is an awesome restaurant that offers versatile food that’s delicious, fresh, and made with love.

Contact Info:

Phone number: 01555005515

Facebook Page: Carlo's Restaurants

Instagram: Carlo's Restaurants

Main Image credit: @galamboeg


