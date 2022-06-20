Your Guide to The Best Restaurants in ElSahel

If you’re planning to go to ElSahel soon, you know that there are plenty of fun activities waiting for you there. Besides these cool activities that will make your vacation special, it is important to know more about the restaurants there too. Ensure that your dining experience will be as enjoyable as your stay by checking out the below list of the best restaurants in ElSahel.

We’ll start off with the most well-known restaurant in ElSahel- The Smokery. If you want sophistication, elegance, tastiness, and everything in between, this restaurant will surely become your new favorite. You can find it in Marassi Marina overlooking a fantastic view that will make your meal more enjoyable.

Phone number: 01026019175

Facebook Page: The Smokery

Instagram: The Smokery

Located in Designia Mall, Alexandria, Ted’s offers a top-notch dining experience that’s worth every penny you’ll spend there. From delicious breakfast to finger-licking-good main courses, you’re going to love this place.

Phone number: 16885



Facebook Page: Ted's



Instagram: Ted's

If you’re looking for fresh, delicious seafood, Galambo is the place to go. Accompanied by a sunset bar, this restaurant is considered one of the best in ElSahel because it basically ticks all the boxes. You can find it in Hacienda White in a very attractive spot.

Phone number: 01000004892

Facebook Page: Galambo

Instagram: Galambo

If you’re heading to Alex, you should make a stop at Crave restaurant for a fine dining experience. It provides authentic meals that satisfy the foodie’s cravings. It is located in Casino Al Shatby, which is a strategic place. They're also known for their signature dish Salmon Teriyaki, which is pure perfection.

Phone number: 16788

Facebook Page: Crave

Instagram: Crave

As the name suggests, this restaurant is known for its excellent, fresh seafood. Visited and loved by plenty of celebrities, you’ll surely find it very appealing and classy. You can easily find it in The Alley, North Coast.

Facebook Page: Clams and Claws

Instagram: Clams and Claws

Found in two spots in ElSahel, this restaurant is a must-try. If you’re going to Alexandria, then you can find it at Terminal 9 Food Hall, Fouad Street. You can also find it at Lakeyard, Hacienda White.

Phone number: 01125555339

Facebook Page: Serena Eatery

Instagram: Serena Eatery

Enjoy a unique stay and tasty, top-notch food at Le Sidi. Besides being a great hotel in Hacienda Bay, it’s also a perfect place to experience fine dining.

Phone number: +2 01129990004

+2 01129990005

+2 01129990006

Website: Le Sidi

Instagram: Le Sidi

Sushi lovers, where are you at? Mori Sushi has to make it to this list because of its superb sushi experience. Even if you’re not big on sushi, you can find some appetizing meals as well that will surely satisfy your cravings.

Phone number: 16885

Facebook Page: Mori Sushi Official

Instagram: Mori Sushi

“Satisfy your hunger and relax in style” is their motto and we believe that they truly provide exactly that. Located in Telal, North Coast, Carlo’s is an awesome restaurant that offers versatile food that’s delicious, fresh, and made with love.

Phone number: 01555005515

Facebook Page: Carlo's Restaurants

Instagram: Carlo's Restaurants

Main Image credit: @galamboeg