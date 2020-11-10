How to Find Your Passion? A Small Guide to Help Clear Our Mind Clutter

How to find your passion? I found it quite hard to really understand this question, but I'm hoping I will more and more as I continue to write and attempt a few trials of asking the right questions to myself and others. Below is a small infographic we made that could hopefully help guide us to somewhat of an answer...

When you google the definition of the word passion...

This is a summary of what comes up: It is an intense feeling of enthusiasm or desire towards something or someone, ranging from a simple interest or attraction to it, to a deep enjoyment of practicing that thing and a strong excitement towards it.

So, I guess this means that passion is mostly a feeling...

So does that mean in order to find our passion, we need to start looking for our 'feelings' towards certain things? I guess people asking this question..."how to find your passion?" are looking for a path in life, wether it's for their career, general hobby, or just in order to find something that brings them joy.

The problem is that since it's a feeling and we're overanalysing it and turning it into a career aptitude test, we need to stop thinking too much about it and just let ourselves feel. Remove all the logic, reasonability, life obstacles and financial worries for just a few seconds, and let our true feelings comes to the surface, completely raw, naked, unfilitered or adapted to fit realism or what other people may think. Sound impossible? It nearly is, but that's why we're having this conversation, so we can find a way to make it easier. Untill we can do that, maybe asking each other the right questions can help make some things a little clearer and remove some of the clutter in our head so we can start listening to what our hearts and minds are responding positively to the most...

Before you go, let me say this...If this doesn't work for you, then you should get out, leave the screens and the articles and go experience and try different things. Experiment and try another thing, learn about something you've never heard about before. You may find something in there that fires up excitement in you.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @indoanisa