How Trying New Things Became My New Favorite Hobby

I am someone who gets bored easily from everything. I can’t stand routine and I feel very down if things or the world isn’t moving around me. Call me crazy or weird but that’s who I am and what I like. Trying new things is a necessity to me but how it turned into an actual hobby is something different and I will tell you all about it.

We all try new things all the time but some of us dread it even in the smallest things like ordering a different meal when eating at your favorite restaurant. But let me tell you that even if you try something and you end up not liking it, it’s still fun to go through the experience.

Last new year’s eve I made it a resolution to try new things as much as possible, even the ones I never thought I would try. For example, I started losing weight in different ways. I didn’t just hit the gym and go on a regular diet. I tried about three to four different diets. Whenever I would get good results and feel bored I would switch and it made the whole idea of losing weight much tolerable because of the new experience I was going into, and I actually ended up losing a lot of weight.

I tried different activities, like signing up for boxing classes, which is something I never thought I’d do, and it actually served me well and I had so much fun. The whole thing expanded to trying out new restaurants on a weekly basis, listening to new kinds of music and going to places I never thought I’d go to.

Even in fashion, I started wearing colors and prints that I would usually be hesitant to wear. This really adds so much life to my life, if you know what I mean. It helped me with the whole 'I am bored all the time' feeling and made me realize that there is so much around me to discover. So, getting outside my comfort zone doesn’t necessarily mean to travel to the end of the world. It could be as simple as traveling a bit outside my daily habits and constants!

